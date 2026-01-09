BrightFarms Debuts "Don't Quit, Just Crunch!" Campaign for National Quitter's Day

Helping Consumers Stick to Their Resolutions with Free Crunch Kit™ Salads via Instacart On January 9

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFarms, a national leader in indoor farming, announced its 'Don't Quit, Just Crunch' campaign for National Quitter's Day, the second Friday in January, when many people start abandoning their New Year's resolutions. BrightFarms is partnering with Instacart to help deliver free* Crunch Kit™ salads straight to consumers' doorsteps on January 9, 2026 with their Instacart order, while supplies last. This partnership makes it easier than ever to enjoy fresh, ready-to-eat salads with zero washing, prep, or trips to the store. Consumers can head to the Instacart website or app to redeem this offer with their Instacart order and select an eligible Crunch Kit™ of their choosing while supplies last. *Delivery, sales tax, and other fees will still apply.

BrightFarms ready-to-eat Crunch Kit™ salads make healthy eating easy and enjoyable.

"We all start the year with big intentions," said Jessica Soare, Associate Vice President of Marketing at Cox Farms. "By partnering with Instacart for Quitter's Day, we are helping people unlock new solutions that make healthy habits easier to stick to. Our Crunch Kits™ take out all of the work, while providing delicious salads you can come back to week-after-week."

BrightFarms' signature pesticide-free Crunchy Green Leaf lettuce is featured in all Crunch Kits™, grown in nearby regional greenhouses for maximum crispness and freshness. Each kit includes restaurant-quality toppings and comes in a clamshell with a peel-and-reseal lid for quick, no-mess assembly. Customers can redeem one of the following salad kits for free on the Instacart website or app:

Chickpea Caesar : With 13g of protein, topped with crispy chickpeas, quinoa, shaved parmesan, and garlic crouton crumbles, paired with a plant-based Caesar dressing.

: With 13g of protein, topped with crispy chickpeas, quinoa, shaved parmesan, and garlic crouton crumbles, paired with a plant-based Caesar dressing. Mediterranean : Rich in fiber, this Blue Zone-inspired salad blends bold Greek flavors with feta cheese, roasted lentils, herbed flatbread strips, and a Greek dressing.

: Rich in fiber, this Blue Zone-inspired salad blends bold Greek flavors with feta cheese, roasted lentils, herbed flatbread strips, and a Greek dressing. Southwest Chipotle : A perfect mix of heat and smoke featuring fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing.

: A perfect mix of heat and smoke featuring fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing. Bacon Ranch : With 10g of protein, this savory salad is topped with uncured bacon bits, white cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions, and herb croutons, paired with a classic Ranch dressing.

: With 10g of protein, this savory salad is topped with uncured bacon bits, white cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions, and herb croutons, paired with a classic Ranch dressing. Asian Sesame: A balanced sweet-and-savory blend with roasted edamame, crispy carrots, chow mein crunch, and a bright, tangy Asian dressing.

*Fees, taxes, and terms apply. $10+ order minimum required. Limit 1 per person, eligible items only, while supplies last. Expires 01/09/2026. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a leader in indoor farming, transforming how produce is grown and delivered through a network of high-tech hydroponic farms. Part of the Cox family of businesses, BrightFarms operates advanced regional greenhouse farms in Illinois, Texas, and Georgia, as well as local hydroponic farms in New Hampshire and Virginia, bringing fresh, pesticide-free lettuce closer to the communities it serves. Using less land and water on a per yield basis than traditional field-grown agriculture, BrightFarms is committed to responsibly grown produce that is better for people and the planet. Offerings include a variety of leafy greens and salad kits, available in more than 5,500 stores across the Central, Eastern, and Southwest U.S.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and leading the way in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and providing healthy food options to all. Learn more at CoxFarmsGrowers.com.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

