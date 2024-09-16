Bulleit Frontier Whiskey launches its biggest US brand campaign to date: "We Aren't Made To Be Still"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is announcing the launch of its new US brand campaign, "We Aren't Made To Be Still". The campaign draws from the same spirit of relentless experimentation that created its expectation-defying flagship bourbon and continues to drive the brand's commitment to pushing the frontiers of what American whiskey can be.

"We Aren't Made To Be Still" will act as both a beacon and a call to action for anyone who resonates with the 'Frontier mindset'- the restless energy that continually drives Bulleit to challenge the status quo through constant experimentation.

The first chapter of the campaign unfolds through a series of 15-second vignettes that use the recurring motif of restlessness, movement, and vibration to convey the message that 'We Aren't Made To Be Still.' Each advert draws a vivid parallel between the dynamic motion of our liquid and the restless energy of those who enjoy it. Through the device of motion, the campaign captures the essence of Bulleit whiskey and its audience, showing how the liquid sparks the stories of individuals driven by the same frontier spirit. The films will roll out on television, over-the-top media, online video, and social media. The creative was developed by Anomaly with PHD handling media strategy and implementation.

Along with the films, the campaign comes to life through partnerships with aligned brands, media and talent, digital ads, out-of-home, social content, and experiential executions. One of the first activations under the "We Aren't Made to Be Still" platform will spotlight and elevate the efforts of individuals pushing the frontiers of food culture.

Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Diageo's Whiskey Portfolio said, "'We Aren't Made To Be Still' captures the restless energy that has driven the Bulleit brand from the beginning as the definitive Frontier Whiskey. This drive to defy conventions led us to innovate with our high-rye mashbill bourbon, and also establish Bulleit as a leader in the modern Rye whiskey category with the launch of our flagship Rye in 2011. This same spirit continues to inspire us as we explore new ways to push the boundaries of whiskey and lead innovation across emerging whiskey styles like our recent introduction of Bulleit American Single Malt."

"With this campaign, we are connecting with everyone who is driven by the frontier spirit and refuses to stay still and accept the way things are. 'We Aren't Made To Be Still' is for anyone confident in the belief that better is possible, and bold enough to make change happen."

A commitment to experimentation and innovation

The launch of We Aren't Made To Be Still follows a milestone year of innovation for Bulleit, marked by the release of Bulleit American Single Malt, Rye 12 Year Old, and Batch 8 of its Barrel Strength Bourbon: three expressions that showcase its restlessness and commitment to leading at the frontier of whiskey through experimentation with aging, finishing, and flavor nuances.

The Bulleit American Single Malt bottle is created from predominantly post-consumer recycled glass, further demonstrating the brand's dedication to protecting and replenishing natural resources that go into making and producing its whiskeys.

Bulleit's dedication to sustainability began In 2017 when it opened a state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY. It was designed with a focus on sustainable practices, including natural habitat protection, water conservation, and local ingredient sourcing. The bar at the distillery's visitor experience is free from single-use plastics, and sources cocktail garnishes grown in the on-site garden.

In 2021, Bulleit began production at Diageo's first carbon-neutral distillery , located in Lebanon, KY. Designed with sustainability at its core, the distillery operates using 100% renewable energy and is built to ensure that fossil fuels are not used during production.

Bulleit has long been known for defying expectations through experimentation. Through its Frontier Works platform in 2018, Bulleit brought together architectural designers, 3D printers, and artists with the world of bartending to create a jaw-dropping experience featuring 3D printed cocktails and light bites all served from the world's largest 3D printed bar. Looking ahead, Bulleit will continue to push the boundaries across consumer experiences with groundbreaking and innovative concepts.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10-Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon-neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

