Calgary, "It's Our Turn!": Jollibee to Open First Store in Calgary, Canada on September 20

Canada continues to play a key role in Jollibee's expansion plans as the chain progresses in its goal to open 100 branches in the country by 2023. Jollibee opened its first store in Winnipeg in 2016 and since then has rapidly added stores across the country. Calgary is the third store to open in Canada in the past month and will be the seventh store to open in the country to-date. As the most populated city in Alberta and home to more than 100,000 Filipinos, Calgary was the natural choice for the next store location.

Now, Calgary locals can finally say "It's Our Turn," as they'll soon get their hands on Jollibee's signature offerings, all available at the new location. Made with a secret marinade to make it crispylicious on the outside and juicylicious on the inside, Jolly Crispy Chicken is a fan-favorite often enjoyed with a side of hot, flavorful gravy and complemented by the chain's signature sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog. Finally, the Peach Mango Pie, famous for its delicious, gooey filling made with real Philippine mangoes enclosed in a light, crispy crust will make any meal complete.

To celebrate the brand's arrival in Calgary and give back to locals who have waited patiently for a store in their own corner of Alberta, Jollibee will be hosting exclusive giveaways:

Jollibee will host an advance tasting of its menu for 50 lucky fans on September 19 , the day before the official opening. To win one of these coveted spots, fans should head to Jollibee Canada's Facebook page for more details. On opening day, the first 50 fans in line, who make a purchase of $25 or more, win 'One Year of Joy,' which includes a year's supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken – that's a six-piece bucket every month for a year! On opening day, Jollibee will award coveted Jollibee barong-clad Funko Pop! figures to those in line carrying the most unique banners or posters with the hashtag, #ItsOurTurn.

Jollibee store openings in Canada and across the globe have been known to draw massive crowds as fans and curious newcomers alike queue up for even days beforehand for a chance to be among the store's first customers. At the recent Edmonton opening, the store welcomed 8,000 customers on opening day and the first customer was a local who waited in line for a record three days even though he had never tried Jollibee before.

"As a major cosmopolitan area and Alberta's largest city, Calgary is a key stepping stone in our expansion across Canada," said Beth Dela Cruz, President, JFC Brands North America. "To our Calgary family who have been eagerly awaiting the opening of this store, we look forward to welcoming you this Friday. It's your turn!"

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation's 14 brands. JFC is one of the world's largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies with more than 4,500 stores in 21 countries.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,300 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 200 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 42 stores across the region, in the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and in Manitoba and Ontario in Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world.

It operates in 21 countries, with over 4,500 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and now Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Smashburger), 2 franchised brands (Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), a 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highland Coffee and PHO24 brands.

JFC has investments in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd. (the Master Franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region excluding Hong Kong); and a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless to build a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. JFC has also recently entered into a joint venture agreement to open Panda Express in the Philippines.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years in a row and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

