Canon Solutions America Unveils "Show, Don't Tell," the Latest Published Collection from the Future Authors Project of Palm Beach County School District

The collective work was showcased during an authors' signing event December 6 at the Spanish River Library in Boca Raton, Florida, where students celebrated their achievements surrounded by family, faculty, and special guests including Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer and Jayson Williams, a former NBA All-Star, author, and founder of Rebound at Futures Recovery Healthcare .

The annual enrichment program, which marked its fourteenth published volume, matched 33 middle and high school students from The School District of Palm Beach County alongside licensed language art teachers from throughout the school district. With Don Estridge Middle School in Boca Raton and Glades Central Community Central High School in Belle Glade serving as the setting for this year's writing workshop, students were provided invaluable direction and an insider's view into the intricate processes of writing, drafting, and editing on the path to publishing.

Established through a public-private relationship between Canon Solutions America and the District, the venture has benefitted more than 500 students in Palm Beach County, Florida, since its inception in 2006. Canon Solutions America has also expanded the Future Authors Project to other areas of the country with the goal of introducing the world of publishing to young students in various communities. In October, Jericho High School in Jericho, New York, celebrated its third installment of the program, which was fashioned upon the building blocks of Palm Beach County's storied success.

"The Future Authors Project is a prime example of when the District and the business community successfully join forces for the common good of education," said Diana Fedderman, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, School District of Palm Beach County. "These talented students are provided a platform to excel and hone their writing and editing skills within a professional environment, which will prove to have a profound effect on them as they continue to grow."

Students gained inspiration and direction from teachers Nicole Adamo and Katrina Sapp Holder of Don Estridge Middle School and Cartheda Mann, a recently retired educator from Glades Central who is also working on a major literary work. Additionally, participants received expert advice from professional authors, including Stacie Ramey (The Sister Pact and The Homecoming), poet Dwight Stewart (I Know How People Die and Words to Heal), and Maureen Carranza Shea, a two-time world champion boxer and a published poet, sports journalist, and literary writer. The Lawrence Sanders Foundation and the Richard & Lesley Stone Family Fund provided funds to underwrite the salaries of the teachers involved in the project.

"Our collaboration with Palm Beach County Schools and Canon Solutions America on this incredible endeavor is vitally important to the future success of these students," Singer said. "An initiative like this would not be possible if not for the diligent work of all involved who set out to achieve a singular goal focused on education."

Student's written submissions were collected and digitally printed and bound into a book using Canon printing technology. The cover of the book was printed on the imagePRESS C10000VP, and the inside pages were published using the VarioPrint i300.

"While new technology ebbs and flows and publishers examine various ways to produce their works, print will always be a viable option," said Eric Hawkinson, vice president of marketing for Canon Solutions America, Production Print Solutions. "Canon Solutions America is proud to provide a platform for these young writers to showcase their talent. The Future Authors Project exemplifies the hard work and determination showcased by all involved in this wonderful project."

