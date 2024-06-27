CarParts.com Launches "Now That's My Speed" Campaign to Enhance Auto Parts Shopping

Today, CarParts.com proudly debuts its first major campaign in over two decades.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com"), a leading online provider of automotive parts and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its first comprehensive brand marketing campaign in the company's 25+ year history. "Now That's My Speed" will run across digital and social platforms this summer to enhance brand recognition, drive business growth, and establish a competitive advantage in the growing auto parts aftermarket industry.

Campaign Insights and Development

The future of DIY car care is here with CarParts.com. The brand’s new campaign, “Now That’s My Speed,” showcases how easy it is to access over 1 million parts at your fingertips with the CarParts.com app. Don't let broken parts slow you down! From headlights and bumpers to mirrors and more, CarParts.com has everything you need to keep your vehicle running smoothly and hassle-free.

CarParts.com has crafted this campaign to address car owners' critical needs. In a recent brand study conducted on the Attest survey platform, 69% of people surveyed1 ranked price as the key factor when buying auto parts and over 70% ranked quality of parts as extremely important when selecting an auto parts retailer.

"Our customers have always been at the center of our business," said David Meniane, Chief Executive Officer of CarParts.com. "This campaign was developed using extensive testing to ensure our message resonates deeply with our audience while also reflecting our continued commitment to providing high-quality, affordable auto parts."

The Attest brand survey also found that over 55% of people own vehicles that are between 3 to 9 years old and prefer doing car repairs themselves to save money.

Campaign Execution

"Now That's My Speed," developed in partnership with creative agency Real Moxy, aims to address the needs of its diverse audience by launching a campaign inspired by well-known American films and their iconic cars. The videos blend humor and nostalgia and feature characters who find themselves in precarious situations and need help replacing a car part immediately. Luckily for them, and all online auto parts shoppers, finding the right part at the right price is easy using the vehicle selector on the CarParts.com app, available in the App Store and Google Play.

The "Now That's My Speed" campaign is built on the company's value proposition of offering "Over 1 Million Quality Parts at Your Fingertips," and its new tagline "Quality Parts. Priced Right," reinforcing the company's goal to alleviate the hassle and stress associated with automotive maintenance and repair. The vehicle selector, featured prominently in the campaign, enables drivers to find the parts they need from the company's vast inventory of over 1 million parts, including collision, mechanical, accessories, upgrades, and more.

"This campaign is a pivotal step for CarParts.com, highlighting our extensive selection and competitive pricing, ensuring every driver has access to top-quality parts and an exceptional shopping experience," said Meniane. "Our ongoing investment in marketing and brand recognition is essential for our growth, and this effort underscores our commitment to making CarParts.com a trusted and recognizable brand."

For more information about the campaign, visit carparts.com/nowthatsmyspeed.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared mission: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

1 N=1000

