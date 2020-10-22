CEC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures Partner To Celebrate The Premiere Of "Roald Dahl's The Witches" On HBO Max With Exclusive At-Home Offer

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring Halloween Boo-tacular celebrations home with a special offer just in time for the new seasonal film that's fun for the whole family, "Roald Dahl's The Witches," flying to HBO Max.

Beginning October 22 with the premiere of "Roald Dahl's The Witches" on HBO Max, Chuck E. Cheese guests who order delivery or carry out thru November 1 will qualify to receive an offer for a 14-day free trial to HBO Max, while supplies last.

"We are thrilled to partner with both Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max as we continue to deliver best-in-class entertainment to our guests this Halloween," said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment, CEC Entertainment. "Even though things may look a little different this year, 'The Witches' promotion is a great addition to Chuck E. Cheese's Halloween Boo-tacular line-up. The title complements our at-home offerings, including exclusive party packages, themed limited-time food items and daily activities."

Chuck E. Cheese's Halloween Boo-tacular is a fully immersive Halloween experience that can be enjoyed safely in-store, at-home and online. This includes new entertainment content, exclusive limited-time menu items, in-store trick or treating, daily online activities and exclusive party packages for dine-in, carryout and delivery. CEC Entertainment wants to make it easy for kids of all ages to celebrate safely with Chuck E. Cheese this year and for many years to come. Families can bring home the fun with convenient carry-out and delivery services featuring themed menu items, like pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza and OREO® Boo-tacular Brownies, and a Halloween Party Package perfect for family movie night.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Robert Zemeckis's reimagined "Roald Dahl's The Witches" will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. Zemeckis, the Oscar-winning director and master storyteller who gave us "Forrest Gump," the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," and the "Back to the Future" trilogy, brings a fresh sense of humor along with warmth and the unexpected to what is sure to be a Halloween favorite: Roald Dahl's beloved story The Witches. In addition to the film's U.S. debut on HBO Max, the film will fly into theatres internationally beginning October 28.

Safety is Our First Priority

For the Chuck E. Cheese locations that have re-opened, guests can expect enhanced health and safety protocols at every location. These safety protocols include but are not limited to:

Upon entrance, temperature checks taken and all guests asked to wear their masks

A Kid Check® Selfie, which replaces the traditional hand stamp

Hand sanitizing stations accessible throughout the play and dining areas

All games are spaced out to local guidelines, or a minimum of 6 ft distance

Team members sanitize all play and dining areas as well as restrooms continuously

New hospital-grade air-filters installed at each of our open locations

In-store contactless payments and online ordering available for carryout

Limited capacity in each location; all entertainment is produced and hosted for the safest experience possible with all social distancing guidelines met

For more information and details on which locations have reopened for games and dine in, guests can visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/.

Promotional Offer: Terms & Conditions

Guests who order carryout or delivery from Chuck E. Cheese between October 22, 2020 and November 1, 2020, may qualify for a 14-day free trial of HBO Max (the "Chuck E. Cheese Promotional Offer"). A promo code for a 14-day free trial of HBO Max will be included with the order during the promotional window.

To qualify for this offer, you must order carryout or delivery from Chuck E. Cheese, be a new HBO Max subscriber, 18 years or older, be a U.S. resident, and use your promo code to subscribe to HBO Max via HBOMax.com/redeem by November 22, 2020, at 11:59 pm ET. There are a limited number of promo codes available in this offer and it will be applied on a first come, first served basis. Promo code is non-transferable and may only be used once. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotional or free trial offer to HBO Max.

Subscribing to HBO Max requires a valid payment method for continued access to HBO Max after the free trial. To cancel your subscription and avoid being charged, you must cancel before the end of the 14-day free trial.

After your 14-day free trial, you'll be charged $14.99/month plus applicable taxes. Your subscription will auto-renew each month unless you cancel before the renewal date. To change or cancel your subscription, see Billing Information in your profile settings of your HBO Max account.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

About "Roald Dahl's The Witches"

Reimagining Roald Dahl's beloved story for a modern audience, Robert Zemeckis's visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.

The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway ("Les Misérable," "Ocean's 8") and Octavia Spencer ("The Help," "The Shape of Water"), Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci ("The Hunger Games" films, "The Lovely Bones"), with Kristin Chenoweth (TV's "Glee" and "BoJack Horseman") and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno (TV's "Atlanta") also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick ("Holmes & Watson").

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the screenplay is by Robert Zemeckis & Kenya Barris (TV's "black-ish," "Shaft") and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water"). Zemeckis is also producing, alongside Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and Luke Kelly. Serving as executive producers are Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, an Image Movers/Necropia/Experanto Filmoj Production, a Robert Zemeckis Film, "Roald Dahl's The Witches." Rated PG for scary images/moments, language and thematic elements.

About The Witches

With 300 million books sold and one new book sold every 2.5 seconds, Roald Dahl stories continue to grow in popularity. The Witches is one of Roald Dahl's most beloved titles, now translated into over 41 different languages worldwide. Published over 30 years ago, its themes of kindness, bravery and hope remain as relevant to young people as ever.

About HBO Max

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, which debuted May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content, HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia's rich library including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Website: HBOMax.com.

About Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, which also includes New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group and DC-based film production. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Pictures Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films comprised of worldwide theatrical releases and films premiering exclusively on HBO Max. To date, Warner Bros. remains the only studio to cross the $1 billion mark both domestically and internationally 19 years in a row—an industry record.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, Wizarding World, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc.

