Celebrate the Magic of the Season with a Joyful Reading of "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas," Featuring Actress Brenda Song

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic and merriment of this holiday season continues with a virtual story time on YouTube with special guest, actress Brenda Song, hosted by The Lumistella Company, the home of The Elf on the Shelf.

Beginning today, families can join in and watch Brenda as she reads through this humorous and festive tale about one Scout Elf's mission to serve up the perfect Christmas Eve, which almost ends in disaster before Santa saves the day. The special story time can be found on The Elf on the Shelf's Official YouTube channel: (https://www.youtube.com/ElfOnTheShelf).

"Christmas is a very special time of the year, and I am honored that Santa, his Scout Elves and The Lumistella Company invited me to be part of this fun family tradition and virtual reading of The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas," says actress Brenda Song. "My family and I are excited each year when the Scout Elves return, and that's why it's such a thrill to be sharing this magical story with families all over the world this holiday season."

The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas is a beautifully illustrated picture book that captures the excitement and childlike wonder children feel as they anticipate a visit from Santa Claus, all from a Scout Elf's perspective. Full of action and humor, this update to the classic Night Before Christmas story maintains the magic of an encounter with Santa Claus, with added hilarity as one Scout Elf attempts to save the household from a Christmas Eve disaster.

"Working alongside Santa Claus, it is our job to bring forth the magical stories of Santa's North Pole," says Christa Pitts, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company. "Reading The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas is a treasured holiday tradition and having a special guest like Brenda to bring the story to life is a treat."

In addition to "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas Storytime" featuring actress Brenda Song, fans can enjoy a Christmas-themed YouTube playlist hosted by the world's greatest ELFLUENCER, Scout Elf Joe, which features original songs from The Lumistella Company, including "Santa's Letters Everywhere," "Christmas Carol Merry Mashup," and "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas Song," alongside other festive music videos from around the world.

To participate, families can log onto www.youtube.com/ElfOnTheShelf beginning today.

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates®. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging brand experiences and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

