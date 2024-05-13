"Cellid's Plastic G1 AR Waveguide" awarded "2024 Display Component of the Year Award" by the Society of Information Display (SID)

TOKYO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID), the world's largest electronic display society, has awarded Cellid, the "Display Component of the Year" award for their Plastic AR Waveguide "Plastic G1". This title is being awarded in recognition of the innovative and outstanding product design, and its great impact on the market in 2023.

The Plastic Waveguide "Plastic G1" is not just lightweight. With vivid colors and clear visuals - this plastic waveguide enables a new generation of AR glasses.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious 2024 Display Component of the Year Award." noted Ken Shiraga, CEO of Cellid. "This award is not only a tribute to Cellid's passion for technology, but also a recognition of our uncompromising commitment to developing innovative products that are always ahead of the curve. Our team will continue to work together to develop and be recognized as an innovative partner in the AR industry."

"I am continually inspired by the transformative power our honorees wield in shaping the future of display technology," says SID President Achin Bhowmik. "This year's winners demonstrate how rich and diverse the display field has become. The Display Industry Awards not only celebrate innovation and excellence but serve as a beacon for collaboration and progress within our evolving industry."

"Pixelligent and Cellid both have created critical components to enable more efficient and realistic optical solutions for this rapidly growing space." - Stephen Atwood, DIA committee lead.

About the "Display Industry Award"

This award is granted to a novel component that has significantly enhanced a display's performance. A component is sold as a separate part destined to be incorporated into a display; it also may include display-enhancing materials or parts fabricated with new processes or display test equipment.

About Cellid

Cellid's core business is development of AR glass display modules, mainly waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Cellid's unique optical simulation technology and proprietary production technology have enabled the development of display modules that are as thin and light as ordinary eyeglass lenses, with clear images and one of the world's largest field of view for waveguides. Cellid also develops and provides industry-specific solutions using spatial recognition software technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By combining AR display hardware technology and real-world spatial recognition software technology, we are accelerating "Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds," and leading the realization of extraordinary information tools that are more accessible and convenient for humans.

Cellid Inc.

Location: Minato Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative Director: Satoshi Shiraga

Founded: October 2016

Business details: Development and sales of spatial recognition engines and displays for AR glasses

https://cellid.com/en

