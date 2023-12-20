Centering Disability Within DEI, Nonprofit AHRC Nassau Named to Forbes "America's Best-In-State Employers" List; Tapped by NY State to Offer DEI Training in Multi-Year Grant

News provided by

AHRC Nassau

20 Dec, 2023, 09:45 ET

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a CQL with Distinction and Compass agency, AHRC Nassau has long been recognized for providing the highest-quality disability supports to Long Islanders with developmental disabilities. Now, AHRC has been named one of "America's Best-In-State Employers" by Forbes and will soon begin work on a $750,000 grant from New York State to train other disability agencies to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within their communities.

AHRC has the distinction of being the only disability agency featured on a list of 88 top New York employers and ranks 41st.  The 2023 "America's Best-in-State Employers" list was independently developed by Forbes and market research firm Statista Inc. from a survey of 70,000 U.S. workers on topics, including working environment, compensation, diversity, and career advancement.

"The mission-centered excellence of nonprofits can create workplaces that are both competitive and inclusive," said Stanfort J. Perry, CEO, AHRC Nassau, who recently received the Diversity and Cultural Competency Award from the National Conference of Executives of The Arc.

Through its $134-million annual operating budget, AHRC Nassau provides residential, day habilitation, vocational and supported employment services to people with developmental disabilities with a primarily Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) workforce. AHRC maintains a 22% turnover rate for frontline direct care staff in contrast to the sector's national average of 45%.

"Our successes as a service provider depend on our successes as an employer," said Perry. "Our evidence-based DEI framework is rigorously implemented and measured to ensure our policies and procedures advance a culture of inclusion and belonging."

For AHRC Nassau, an important call to action has been centering the experience of disability within DEI initiatives. Through the leadership of AHRC DEI Officer Sarah Gonzalez Noveiri, Ph.D., the agency will soon broaden the reach of its results-oriented approach.

New York State's Council on Developmental Disabilities (CDD) awarded AHRC Nassau a five-year grant of $750,000 to create an accessible "participatory learning process" on DEI.

Beginning in 2024, AHRC Nassau will begin recruiting and engaging regional partners to create a Community of Practice (CoP) advisory team. Together, the CoP will develop and connect DEI trainings with New Yorkers with developmental disabilities, their families, direct care providers, and disability agency executives.

"Focusing on lived experiences is the best way to create systems of support that bring people together and inspire action," said Gonzalez Noveiri. "DEI is ultimately about empowerment around how we can move forward together for a more equitable future."

About AHRC Nassau
AHRC Nassau is one of the largest agencies in New York State supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The nonprofit empowers people to lead fulfilling lives, together with family, friends and community. Offering a wide array of outstanding supports, AHRC Nassau is recognized by the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) as a Compass agency, a distinction of excellence held by only four agencies in New York. The agency also has been awarded by CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership with Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation With Distinction. As a chapter of The Arc New York, AHRC Nassau welcomes the involvement of partners and volunteers to participate in the community and broaden its network of support. For more information, please visit www.ahrc.org.

Contact
Nicole Zerillo
[email protected]

SOURCE AHRC Nassau

