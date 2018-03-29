China Connect 8th Paris March 7-8, 2018 Under the Theme: "China, The New World's Inspiration"

For the key takeaways of the two-day event, check the Summary: http://paris.chinaconnectforum.com/march-7-8-conference-summary-china-the-new-world-inspiration/

Getting Social and Influencer Marketing Right

Discussing the economy of influencers, its global traits and local specificities, speakers give the keys to brand/influencer partnership pitfalls and successes. They assess current trends and offer insights as to how new technology, like blockchain, will impact the market.

What Can Westerners Learn From China's New Retail?

Witnesses highlight the speed of the Chinese retail industry driven by hyperconnectedness, new technologies adoption, test and learn culture, accelerated by young consumers' non-stop thirst for novelty, search for experience and good deals.

How China Builds Its Innovation Leadership

Bolstered by the government road map to become the n°1 worldwide economic power, China is gradually taking the forefront of innovation in various industries. Includes nuanced insights over cultural and entrepreneurial identity, the right attitude to adopt for foreign brands, and what is to be expected in the near future are discussed.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO of HAVAS GROUP - Interview

What Yannick Bolloré is bullish about the Chinese market and the OBOR (One-Belt-One-Road) opportunities.

Eric Chan, CEO of SECOO - Interview

Eric Chan on how to crack the Chinese luxury market and the "new retail" requirements and opportunities.

