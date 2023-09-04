"China's Most Beautiful Shooting Location" Cangzhou Makes Debut at Venice International Film Festival.

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cangzhou, a city of north China's Hebei Province, and known as the country's most beautiful shooting location made debut at the 80th Venice International Film Festival which kicked off on August 30th in Venice, Italy.

During the festival, Cangzhou held an exhibition demonstrating the charm of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal culture and martial arts acrobatics culture through press conferences, scenery films, and photo exhibitions. Among them, the performance of Cangzhou martial arts inheritors was even more brilliant, which attracted much applause.

Cangzhou mayor Xiang Hui extends his invitation to friends from all over the world to come to Cangzhou for film and television shooting, to get closer to Cangzhou, understand Cangzhou and feel Cangzhou, to convey friendship and promote exchanges and mutual learning.

"Many fans have learned about Chinese culture, history and customs through Chinese Kung Fu films, " said Xiang Hui, mayor of Cangzhou, in his speech of the city's development.

Cangzhou, a city of more than 1,500 years old, has nurtured characteristic cultural veins such as Grand Canal, Bohai Bay, acrobatics, martial arts and Traditional Chinese Medicine. Cangzhou is a well-known hometown of martial arts and acrobatics at home and abroad, an and a hub northern seaport of the "Maritime Silk Road" in the 21st century.

Xiang Hui also extended his invitation to friends from all over the world to come to Cangzhou for film and television shooting, to further get closer Cangzhou, understand Cangzhou and feel Cangzhou, to convey friendship and promote exchanges and mutual learning. "We will also provide favorable policies for everyone to carry out deeper, broader and more comprehensive communication in cultural tourism and film art and contribute to the sustainable development of the world film industry," said Xiang.

Nowadays, Cangzhou adheres to cultural tourism resources such as the Grand Canal, martial arts, and acrobatics, has attracted domestic and foreign tourists to "check in" here and has also become the shooting location for numerous film and television works. Cangzhou was awarded the "China's Most Beautiful Shooting Location" certificate at "Focus on China" event.

The "Focus on China" event of this Venice International Film Festival, jointly organized by the Film Bureau of the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian National Film City, the Italian Pavilion of the Venice International Film Festival and Xinhuanet, aims at promoting cultural exchanges between China and Europe, and has become the most significant China-themed event at the Venice International Film Festival since it was launched in 2016.

