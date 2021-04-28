Chips Ahoy! Cookies Teams Up With “America's Got Talent” to Debut Limited-Edition Cookie Packs and Talent-Themed Experiences With Their Mascots

Beginning early May, fans can find limited-edition Chip's Got Talent Chips Ahoy! packs in stores nationwide to unlock prizes and an Augmented Reality (AR) talent show of Chips Ahoy! characters – Chip, Chewy, Chunky and Goldie – showcasing their unique talents. Fans are invited to scan a pack to enter for the chance to win daily prizes, with one grand prize winner receiving a year's supply of Chips Ahoy! cookies and VIP tickets to the "America's Got Talent" finale.

To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite TV show, Chips Ahoy! is also releasing a limited time-only Golden Candy Chip Chips Ahoy! pack nationwide featuring golden candy chips and chocolate chips, drawing inspiration from the iconic Golden Buzzer on "America's Got Talent."

"Chips Ahoy! is all about helping fans find their happy place, and we know that when people express themselves through the arts, it can bring much needed moments of joy," said Sabrina Sierant, Associate Director, Chips Ahoy! at Mondelēz International. "That's why we're excited to partner with fan-favorite show 'America's Got Talent', which celebrates unique talents across all forms of the arts to help inspire our fans to share their own unique talents while giving them the chance to win tickets to the season finale of their favorite show."

How Chip's Got Talent Sweepstakes Works:

Available on Chips Ahoy! Original, Chewy, Chunky and Golden packs, simply scan the QR code on your Chips Ahoy! packaging using your smart phone camera to activate the AR performance on the landing page, then enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the Ultimate "America's Got Talent" Experience, including a VIP trip and tickets to the "America's Got Talent" finale!

Fans can watch each of the characters perform to unlock additional sweepstakes entries for their first performance viewed and can vote for their favorite Chips Ahoy! cookie flavor for a chance to instantly win a daily prize. Fans are encouraged to check back daily and vote for their favorite Chips Ahoy! character for a chance to win!

One grand prize winner will receive a year's supply of Chips Ahoy! cookies and VIP tickets to the "America's Got Talent" finale*.

That's not all, Chips Ahoy! knows families are spending more time together and developing new talents, and while not all talents make the stage of "America's Got Talent," everyone has a stage in the Chip's Got Talent Virtual Talent Show!

Before the "America's Got Talent" contestants begin to compete on the big stage on June 1, Chips Ahoy! is inviting its fans starting May 2 to submit their family's talents on TikTok from the comfort of their own home using #ChipsGotTalent and tagging @TheOfficialChipsAhoy.

For Official Rules**, including eligibility requirements and alternate methods of entry, and to learn more about the Chip's Got Talent Sweepstakes, head to ChipsGotTalent.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

About America's Got Talent

"America's Got Talent" is the world's most renowned and successful variety show. Having remained the No. 1 show of the summer for 15 years, "AGT" continues to cultivate and nurture a global community of artists. The show dominated last summer's landscape and ranked as the No. 1 series on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night (excluding sports). The show was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired. "America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

*The safety of our guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific requirements, "America's Got Talent" will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.

**NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Std. msg&data rates apply if using mobile device. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 5/1/21 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 6/30/21. Open to residents of the 50 U.S., D.C. & PR 13 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families and those living in the same household are ineligible. Enter/Play online at www.chipsgottalent.com. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds of winning, visit www.chipsgottalent.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global, LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

Year supply of Chips Ahoy! cookies awarded as twelve (12) packages of Chips Ahoy! Original (13 oz.), one (1) package per month.

