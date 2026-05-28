Chomps Turns Rotisserie Chicken Into Fashion With Limited-Edition "Le Chic'ken" Purse

Where high fashion meets high protein: Chomps marks the launch of its new chicken sticks on National Rotisserie Chicken Day with a purse that holds your essentials and your snacks

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, the fastest-growing meat snack brand, today announced the debut of Le Chic'ken: a fashion-forward purse inspired by the iconic rotisserie chicken container, reimagined as a wearable bag designed to stand out, be seen, and tote your Chomps. The limited-edition Le Chic'ken will hit Chomps.com just in time for National Rotisserie Chicken Day on June 2nd.

Chomps Launches Limited-Edition “Le Chic’ken” Purse

Set your alarms! Fans can enter for a chance to win a Le Chic'ken bag, filled with all three of Chomps' new chicken stick flavors, on Chomps.com beginning on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11AM ET. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions may apply, please see official rules for details.

Chomps' new chicken sticks are made for real life: no-mess, high-quality protein, and easy to toss into any bag. Like the rotisserie chicken people swear by, they deliver satisfying protein in a more portable form. All three flavors (Original Chicken, Nashville Hot, and Savory Breakfast) pack 12 grams of protein, 80 calories, and zero grams of sugar, made from antibiotic-free, thoughtfully sourced chicken. No artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives, no compromises.

"Rotisserie chicken is a cultural obsession, and when we looked at what makes it so beloved, we saw so many similarities with Chomps: real ingredients, satisfying protein, and genuine convenience," said Stacey Hartnett, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Chomps. "Now, with Le Chic'ken, it's easy to look like a snack while eating your snacks. It's great for the runway or running errands, comes fully stocked with Chomps, and we're leaving no crumbs."

Chomps will also be celebrating National Rotisserie Chicken Day in New York City on June 2nd with a pop-up at 147-149 Mercer Street (corner of Mercer & Prince Street) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Devoted Chomps fan Christina Najjar, a.k.a. Tinx, will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Swing by for free Chomps sticks, exclusive giveaways for accessories and months worth of Chomps while supplies last and a chance to win a Le Chic'ken bag in person. No tickets needed, no RSVP. Just show up. Come hungry.

Chomps Chicken sticks will be 20% off on Chomps.com June 2, and can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, Wegmans, HEB, Publix and more. Follow the Le Chick'en journey and find out more about the new Chicken sticks at @chomps on Instagram, @GoChomps on TikTok or Chomps.com.

About Chomps

Chomps is America's fastest-growing meat snack brand, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey and chicken, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10+ grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. As a minority-owned, family-operated, and B Corporation-certified business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and recently earned the non–ultra-processed food certification through the Non-GMO Project. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com.

SOURCE Chomps