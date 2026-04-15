CINCO STARTS AT ROCCO'S: ROCCO'S TACOS LAUNCHES "ROCCO'S DE MAYO," ITS ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY CELEBRATION WITH A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY FAT JOE

Florida's Premier Mexican Dining Destination Celebrates its 18th Annual Rocco's de Mayo Celebration with Festivities Across Florida, Highlighted by an Orlando Block Party With a Special Celebrity Guest Appearance from Fat Joe and Owner Rocco Mangel

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, the modern Mexican dining destination known for its lively atmosphere and celebrations, is excited to announce the return of its annual Rocco's de Mayo festivities for the 18th year in a row. This year's celebrations will take place across all Rocco's Tacos locations throughout Florida, with select block party celebrations in Orlando, Sarasota, and Fort Lauderdale bringing the energy of the holiday to the streets.

"Rocco's de Mayo is one of the biggest celebrations of the year at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar," says owner Rocco Mangel. "We love bringing our communities together for this tradition, and this year we're excited to take the celebrations even further with our block parties, live entertainment and special guests."

Leading the festivities is the Orlando location, which will serve as the main event of the statewide celebrations. The highly anticipated block party will feature a special celebrity appearance from Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe alongside Mangel, transforming the area into a lively Rocco's de Mayo street festival filled with music, entertainment, and festive experiences.

Guests attending the block parties in Orlando, Sarasota and Fort Lauderdale can expect day-to-night celebrations starting at 11 a.m., featuring live entertainment, festive décor, authentic street food, and Rocco's signature handcrafted cocktails and margaritas. The festivities will also feature specialty tequila and rum activations, handcrafted cocktails, and select offerings from Rocco's extensive tequila library.

Across the block party celebrations, guests will enjoy live entertainment, a pig roast and carving station, and a festive ice cream stand, along with roaming ring photo experiences capturing the celebration throughout the day. Additional festive surprises and branded giveaways may be available for guests looking to take home a piece of the celebration.

Guests can enjoy Rocco's offerings throughout the festivities, including tableside guacamole, tacos, margaritas and tequila flights, making it the ultimate destination to celebrate Rocco's de Mayo with friends and family. For those looking to bring the fiesta home, catering and to-go menus will also be available at participating locations. For more information, visit https://www.roccostacos.com/cinco-de-mayo/.

Images: HERE, courtesy of Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

About Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Brought to life by charismatic owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is the go-to destination for authentic Mexican dining in a vibrant atmosphere. It's a full sensory dining experience complete with upbeat music, a spirited happy hour, Taco Tuesday with $2 off all tacos, margaritas, and beer, and Bottomless Brunch on weekends. Diners can sample from over 300 varieties in the restaurant's tequila library, either alone or mixed with Rocco's famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on guacamole prepared tableside, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico. For more information visit www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along at @roccostacos.

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SOURCE Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar