ClashTV Reveals Record "Summer Basketball '23" Streaming Results

First annual "Clash Cup" dunks platform records for viewership and engagement, serving as grand finale to a 600-game season seeing ClashTV become the #1 worldwide streaming source for Summer Basketball

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced results for their "Summer Basketball '23" season, confirming their position as the #1 worldwide streaming source for Summer Basketball.

Spanning June 1 through August 31, 2023, ClashTV achieved the following:

Livestreamed over 600 full Summer Basketball games between June and August , far more than any other streaming platform or broadcaster, an average of 7 a day

, far more than any other streaming platform or broadcaster, an average of 7 a day Streamed full seasons for 15 leagues, including NYC legends such as Dyckman and Rucker , rising stars like Gersh, Hoopsville, and Isaiah Whitehead and Lance Stephenson's IW/BR, as well as the Drew League's Women's League , as part of the iconic Los Angeles league's 50th season

and , rising stars like as well as the , as part of the iconic league's 50th season Saw a more than 350% increase in total ClashTV platform users over the 2022 season

over the 2022 season Recorded average per stream watch time of more than 13:45 per stream and one hour, five minutes per session , significantly above average on YouTube and other social video platforms

and , significantly above average on YouTube and other social video platforms Generated a 20% plus on-platform engagement rate

Launched the first annual "Clash Cup" , which achieved more than 1.2 million streams across live + 3 days VOD, on the Clash Platform and Clash's social handles. "Clash Cup" viewership and engagement broke all records across every platform metric

, which achieved across live + 3 days VOD, on the Clash Platform and Clash's social handles. "Clash Cup" viewership and engagement broke all records across every platform metric ClashTV's two-event "Return of the Open Run" partnership with AND1 , celebrating the brand's 30th anniversary, topped 1.3 million streams across live + 3 days VOD on the Clash Platform and on Clash's social handles

, celebrating the brand's 30th anniversary, across live + 3 days VOD on the Clash Platform and on Clash's social handles ClashTVs social handles saw impressions increase 17X and video views increase 10X over the same time period in 2022

Additionally, ClashTV entered into the company's first commercial partnerships in 2023, securing deals with:

Amazon Music , in collaboration with SLiC Studios, where cash grants were given to community parks and leagues

, in collaboration with SLiC Studios, where cash grants were given to community parks and leagues AND1, supporting the brand's 30th anniversary

In the summer of 2023, ClashTV also named Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Fat Joe as its inaugural Streetball Commissioner. As ClashTV's Streetball Commissioner, Fat Joe provides the company with creative guidance to the livestreaming platform as it develops additional Streetball content, blending high-passion sports with music, entertainment, fashion and more. The Streetball Commissioner, a new role for the company, reflects ClashTV's mission to scale by dominating the category of Streetball as well and defining the intersection of content, commerce and culture. Fat Joe also has an ownership stake in ClashTV and joins the organization's board of advisors.

The company also launched its first original programming and intellectual properties, which included:

The First Annual Clash Cup, which took place on August 30th , live from Coney Island, streamed exclusively on ClashTV's channels and included the top four performing leagues from the 'Summer Basketball 23' season - Dyckman, Gersh Park , Hoopsville, and IW/BR Classic, as determined by ClashTV's proprietary data. The four titans of NYC streetball competed for a $25,000 cash pool, which was won by IW/BR. ClashTV is in the process of expanding the Clash Cup nationwide.

, live from Coney Island, streamed exclusively on ClashTV's channels and included the top four performing leagues from the 'Summer Basketball 23' season - as determined by ClashTV's proprietary data. The four titans of NYC streetball competed for a cash pool, which was won by IW/BR. ClashTV is in the process of expanding the Clash Cup nationwide. "ClashTV Courtside", a 12 episode magazine-style show, co-hosted and executive produced each week by Khristina J. Williams , founder of Girls Talk Sports TV. The format covered the best plays, games, and drama, as well as inside tips and interviews with players, coaches and the professional players and VIPs who drop into the iconic Streetball parks and ClashTV streams regularly.

Said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas, "Summer Basketball '23" reflected a significant company-wide investment in owning Street Basketball as our first high-passion sports vertical. That investment resulted in incredible return. We increased the breadth of league coverage by 300%, increased short-form content production, 10X-ing our social viewership, launched our first original programming, signed our first commercial partnerships, and broke all platform records with over a million streams of the first annual Clash Cup." Continued Anastas, "It's been an honor to work with the whole Clash team and our partners to shine a bright light on the talented teams, leagues, players, creators, and fans who make Street Basketball a cultural force. We have big announcements to come as we press forward in our mission to connect high-passion sports with their dedicated fan bases while growing their audiences and monetization."

Added Ivan Isakov, ClashTV Founder and Chairman, "In 2023, we saw a significant return on the platform investments we made in 2022. The summer basketball community has made ClashTV its own, with a growing number of storied basketball leagues nationwide live-streaming their tournaments on ClashTV apps and interacting with fans. Culture creators are following - launching on ClashTV live sports debate, music, and fashion content alongside core sports content. Having successfully launched micro-transactions this summer, we are going to roll out for our community additional marketplace features to enable more monetization. This is just the beginning."

