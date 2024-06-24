Congressman Curly Launches political themed "Rockin' Comedy Show" in DC Metro Area

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman Curly, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to advance cultural political unity among citizens of the US, has officially launched a live entertainment act named "Congressman Curly's Rockin' Comedy Show" in the Washington DC metro area today.

The act combines traditional stand-up comedy, music, sketch and storytelling to roast the Democratic and Republican Political parties with a run time of approximately 80 minutes.

Congressman Curly launches entertainment act to drive political cultural unity in the US. Post this Rockin’ Comedy Show Promotion

The main character, Congressman Curly, performs in a split red and blue suit and serves as a metaphor for what Tony Zorc, an ex-Independent Presidential Candidate and the Executive Director of Congressman Curly, describes as a "Corrupt Democratic-Republican Duopoly".

"As more citizens feel disempowered to make any political change, they have checked out from politics altogether. As more people have checked out, they are not aware of how much more corrupt Washington has become in the last 20 years. Congressman Curly brings awareness of just how bad things have gotten in a fun way", said Zorc.

Zorc has further described the act as 100% original, not only regarding the show's content, but in its approach to combining political activism and entertainment. The show has a 12-song soundtrack available for streaming on several music streaming platforms.

The show advertises with a tagline "Comedy that makes you Question?"

Zorc described the goal of the show as, "To make you laugh while you answer for yourself questions such as: Should there be Term Limits for members of Congress and the Supreme Court? and Should Campaign Finance law be massively overhauled to remove money from corporations, unions and special interest groups out of politics?"

Congressman Curly claims not to take sides on divisive social issues and promotes a solution to fix Washington with the formation of two new political parties with commitments to term limits and citizen only funding built into their identical bylaws, to compete against the Zorc identified Democratic-Republican duopoly.

The act is playing for 7 weeks in the Washington DC Metro area, from July 16 - August 21. Shows are being planned in Florida in the fall and then again in the DC metro area before the end of the year.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the following URL: congressmancurly.org/shows

SOURCE Congressman Curly