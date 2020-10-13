Country Music Entertainer Gary West Releases Original Johnny Cash Tribute Song, "I don't do it for the money", I do it for the Love of Cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Gary West Music will release what is being called 'the song behind the show'. "I don't do it for the money" (I do it for the love of Cash) will be distributed to radio stations and available for single download on Friday, October 23, 2020. The song was written and produced in 2019 by West for his third album, Heroes, Friends & Legends, For the love of Cash Volume 3.

Legendary Nashville Musician, steps into the spot light with an exciting tribute to Johnny Cash. I Don't do it for the Money (I do it for the love of Cash)

This mysterious sounding rockabilly tribute to Johnny Cash has the Gary West brand all over it. The dynamic, punchy chorus connects the dots between who Gary West really is and what Gary West really sounds like. This unique, outlaw-feeling song was recorded in Nashville, TN with the same world class session players who tour with Gary in the show titled, "For the love of Cash". They are all legendary Nashville musicians and longtime friends.

Popular touring country artist Gary West appeared on the stage of The Grand Ole Opry with Country Music Hall of Fame member Little Jimmy Dickens for over a decade. West delivers a dynamic and original homage to Johnny Cash and other beloved legends of country music, as well as producing and performing his own defining music. West's commanding stage presence and dynamic band are well respected as one of the top billing tribute shows today.

Gary West has released three albums, five single releases, and four music videos to date. The most successful has been his latest album, Heroes, Friends & Legends. It has been on the Indie Express charts since October 2019. It claimed the #1 Spot for an unheard of three months in a row (Feb/March/April) and remains at #16 this month.

According to West, "This is the song behind the show, and it is exciting for me, because I believe this is where fans start to connect the dots. Now, fans know a little bit more about where I come from and begin to understand, what I'm all about. Discover Gary West, discover Johnny Cash, and discover honest music you will enjoy for a lifetime. Do it for the love of Cash."

Learn more at www.garywestmusic.com . For media inquiries, Julie Blackburn [email protected], 651-605-5705

SOURCE Gary West Music LLC

