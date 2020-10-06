CTL Launches New X3200 32" LCD Computer Monitor With QHD Panel - Delivering Outstanding Performance With Any Device

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the launch of CTL X3200 32" LCD QHD Monitor , a 2560 x 1440 Quality High Definition display that supports work productivity whether in the office, classroom, or working remotely. Delivering content-rich pages and high-quality graphics for easy viewing, the CTL X3200" monitor offers an incredible viewing experience and adds value to anyone's workflow.

CTL X3200 32" LCD Monitor

The CTL X3200 32" monitor has a 9ms GTG response time with 89-degree wide tilt-angle capabilities and integrated speakers. This monitor can be paired with Chromebox, Chromebook or any other computer device. The CTL X3200 32" monitor can be bundled with a Chromebox to create a 2-in-1 work station.

Dimensions

Height - 28.6"

Width - 21.8"

Depth - 9.1"

Weight - 17.9 lbs.

All CTL monitors are PC and Mac compatible. CTL monitors also come with a CTL 3-year Parts and Labor warranty with options to upgrade. Education quantity discounts are available for qualified customers, please contact [email protected] for more information.

To view all CTL computer monitors visit CTL.net.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

