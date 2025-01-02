Currax Introduces First CONTRAVE® TV Ad and "Cravings Don't Own Me" Campaign, Highlighting Food Cravings Management and Weight Loss

The new campaign empowers individuals to take advantage of their weight-loss journey and the constant thoughts of food and uncontrolled food cravings that can be a barrier to achieving a healthy weight.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company and manufacturer of the #1 branded oral weight loss medication brand CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), announces today the launch of its first broadcast TV ad and its "Cravings Don't Own Me" campaign. The campaign inspires individuals to seek help in taking control of their weight-loss efforts with CONTRAVE, an established medication that targets the emotion and appetite centers in the brain to reduce hunger and control cravings, helping them achieve and maintain a healthy weight long-term.

"I needed to stop obsessing about food and break the cycle of cravings and overeating. CONTRAVE helped me lose weight and keep it off. I was able to reduce my cravings for things like sweets. It helps me focus on making better choices, prioritizing my health, and seeing successful results." - Jennifer (Patient Ambassador)

Uncontrolled food cravings can be triggered by stress, boredom, or frustration, among other factors. It is often overlooked as a barrier to effective weight management. Research indicates that many people feel powerless against cravings, describing them as "uncontrollable forces" that hinder their weight loss efforts. The "Cravings Don't Own Me" campaign, featuring a powerful 90-second broadcast ad with a play on the classic song from singer Lesley Gore, highlights challenges individuals face when trying to achieve a healthy weight, and the liberation that comes with addressing those challenges effectively.

The campaign offers a twist on the traditional pharmaceutical TV approach. "When developing this campaign, we prioritized ensuring that we were bringing forward the patient voice and the lived experience of individuals with obesity," said Derrick Gastineau, Head of Marketing at Currax. "In market research, we spoke with real-life patients and the resounding feedback was, 'This isn't like most pharma ads. This speaks to me, because this is what it's really like to live with these challenges.' This is an important opportunity to educate individuals about the range of FDA-approved obesity treatment options available, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health."

CONTRAVE is available through the CurAccess™ Program to all patients with a CONTRAVE prescription, regardless of insurance coverage, allowing them to get their prescription for no more than $99 per month with free shipping.

"Uncontrolled cravings are a significant barrier to weight loss that often goes unaddressed in obesity management conversations," said Dr. Angela Golden, DNP. "The 'Cravings Don't Own Me' campaign sends a strong message: you're not alone in your efforts, and there are effective, affordable options to help you achieve your goals."

The digital and broadcast campaign is launching in 10 U.S. markets, including Dayton, OH; Louisville, KY; Jackson, MS; New Orleans, LA; Richmond, VA; Nashville, TN; Buffalo, NY; Grand Rapids, MI; Omaha, NE; and Oklahoma City, OK.

The spot can also be viewed on the CONTRAVE YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/cUnt5zq7X18 .



Learn more about managing hunger and cravings and find resources for weight loss at www.ContraveNow.com .

About Currax

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on addressing the #1 and #2 causes of preventable death in the United States, smoking and obesity. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit www.curraxpharma.com .

About CONTRAVE:

CONTRAVE®, is an extended-release fixed-dose combination of naltrexone and bupropion (naltrexone HCL/bupropion HCL) indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related medical problem such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes.

