Dad's Best Friend: Tailored Pet® Honors Dog Dads this "Pawther's Day"

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen a surge in pet ownership, which means many new dog dads are celebrating "Pawther's Day" for the first time this year," said Steve Joyce, CEO of Tailored Pet. "We're excited to be honoring dog dads – both new and old – on our social media channels this week and giving new dog dads a chance to help their pups live their healthiest, happiest lives through high-quality, personalized nutrition at a discounted rate."

To kick off Pawther's Day, the brand will also host a three-day "Ultimate Dog Dad" series on social media, which will profile three special dog dads and an exclusive giveaway. On June 15 and 16, one lucky follower will win a suite of prizes, including a "Dog Dad Adventure Pack," which contains a shock absorbing leash, light-up dog collar and ball launcher and a "Dog Dad Fitness Pack," which includes a "Dog Dad" hat and Dog GPS and health tracking device. Both prize packs will also include a free three-month subscription to Tailored. On the third day, June 17, one grand prize winner will claim the "Ultimate Dog Dad Grand Prize Pack," including a treat tossing, HD dog camera and free 6-month subscription to Tailored.

To enter, consumers must follow @MyTailoredPet on Instagram, like each day's post, tag a friend and share the post to their stories. Entrants are also encouraged to nominate other dog dads in their life with #TailoredPawthersDay for an extra chance to win.

The brand's special promotion, which will begin on Tuesday, June 15 will offer pet parents a special "Pawther's Day" bundle, including an 80 percent discount on their first subscription order of Tailored personalized dog food, plus a free eco-friendly waste bag holder made from 100% sustainable wheat straw. To take advantage of this limited time offer, which will end Thursday, June 17, pet parents can visit the company's website, take a quick three-minute quiz to receive their dog's personalized recipe recommendation, and enter code DAD80 at checkout. Get started at TailoredPet.com.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop, and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

This special Father's Day promotion is valid while supplies last.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a new direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com.

SOURCE Tailored Pet