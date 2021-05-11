DataPath, Inc. Publishes whitepaper, "Fear Not: There's Still Time for TPAs to Enter the Thriving HSA Market."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading solutions provider for consumer-directed healthcare benefits administration, has published a whitepaper titled, "Fear Not: There's Still Time for TPAs to Enter the Thriving HSA Market." The whitepaper takes an in-depth look at the growth of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), qualified high deductible health plans, and future projections.

According to the whitepaper, some third-party administrators (TPAs) have been hesitant to enter the HSA market because they either do not want to compete with banks or believe that HSAs require a lot of additional work. However, there is still plenty of opportunity ahead. Those who have not yet capitalized on this still growing market can leverage their knowledge, skills, and business acumen to capture new revenue.

"As professional administrators, TPAs have some distinct advantages over banks and other financial institutions when it comes to HSAs," says Bo Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at DataPath. "Employers and participants want more than just free access to an account – they want first-rate customer service, investing and growth options, and peace-of-mind when it comes to claims administration. A TPA can offer that and more, and grow their revenue streams in the process."

About DataPath: DataPath, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. The firm's cloud-based Summit solution offers FSA, HRA, HSA, Transit/Commuter account, and COBRA billing administration. Learn more at dpath.com.

