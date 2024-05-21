"Defo's Morning Briefing" Set to Debut for "GreenliteTV"

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: "GRNL") has announced the launching of its new "GreenliteTV" Sports and Gaming Podcast Network. Sports Talk Gambling icon Jeff DeForrest, who is GRNL's Director of Podcast Operations, has put together a number of Sports Betting programs for the Company led by "Defo's Morning Briefing", which airs live Monday through Friday on No Filter Network (nofilter.net) and CaffeineTV. The show is now solely owned and distributed by GreenliteTV.

Defo's Morning Briefing features lively and humorous takes on the latest happenings in the world of sports and gaming. The live podcast has shown a strong surge in popularity over the last few months and is now averaging well over 100,000 weekly views on Caffeine TV alone. For the first time this week all shows will showcase the most knowledgeable, entertaining, and successful handicappers in all areas of sports in a 20-minute segment called Bury Your Bookie. The imposing guest list is headed by sports betting legend Brandon Lang, who was the real life subject of the hit movie "Two for the Money" starring Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey. Troy West, one of the most respected handicapping advisors on the west coast, has also signed on for regular daily appearances. Troy has put together 8 straight years of documented profits for his thousands of TroyWins subscribers and is off to his best start yet in 2024.

Defo's Morning Briefing has recently entered into a sponsorship deal with online sports betting giant BetOnline and intends to parlay its growing subscription and sponsorship base into substantial sports betting affiliate fees and referral fees. DeForrest has also opened discussions for possible joint ventures and partnerships with some of the biggest players in the game, as well as with some notable newcomers to the sports wagering industry.

"Bury Your Bookie will bring you the sharpest handicapping insights in a format that will keep you laughing, win or lose," said DeForrest. "The goal is to give our audience winning value-based selections but with a cautious eye towards the Gods of Gambling and the looming bad beats they have in store for us all. We're looking forward to getting off to a fast start this week and believe our rapidly rising Sports Betting Podcast presence is exactly what's needed to make our anticipated No Limit Betting Exchange acquisition an immediate monster in this exploding market."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Contact: Jeff DeForrest; 954 288 4725; [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures, Inc.