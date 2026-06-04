Devil's Grin Texas Gin Launches "America's Craft Gin" for a New Generation of Gin Drinkers

In partnership with Colangelo & Partners and Parabola Co, the Texas-born craft spirit launches a full-scale integrated campaign — bringing Devil's Grin's playful, cocktail-forward take on modern gin culture to consumers across major U.S. markets

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Devil's Grin Texas Gin, the Texas-born gin redefining the category in America, has launched "America's Craft Gin," a brand platform centered around a modern, cocktail-forward approach to gin. Designed for vodka drinkers, gin skeptics, and consumers looking for something with more character, Devil's Grin offers a smoother, more approachable alternative within the clear spirits category. Built around spontaneity, social occasions, and a little bit of mischief, the brand embraces a distinctly American point of view that reflects how consumers are drinking now.

Devil's Grin Texas Gin

Launching across California, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, and Texas, Devil's Grin is leaning into the kinds of moments shaping social drinking occasions right now: casual martinis with friends, backyard hangs, dinner parties, house parties, nights out, and everyday rituals that feel relaxed, imperfect, and memorable. As consumers increasingly gravitate toward premium craft spirits and more character-driven cocktails, Devil's Grin is emerging as the next step for those ready to move beyond familiar vodka choices without entering intimidating gin territory.

At the center of the initiative is a bartender ambassador program across major cities, designed to support and collaborate with bartenders who play a critical role in shaping the way consumers discover spirits, and helping overcome long-standing perceptions around gin. Through original recipe development, educational content, local market partnerships, and creator-led content, participating bartenders will introduce audiences to the versatility of Devil's Grin through their own lenses while spotlighting the creativity and influence of the hospitality community.

"We see consumers becoming curious about flavor and cocktails, and starting to look beyond vodka for something more interesting and expressive. We believe there is space, and growing demand for an American craft gin that feels approachable, character-driven, and made for a new generation of drinkers," says Brett Luchesi, Master Distiller of Devil's Grin Texas Gin. "I created Devil's Grin Gin with a delicate complexity that showcases every botanical, while still feeling approachable and easy to enjoy. We want Devil's Grin to feel connected to how people socialize, bringing people together in real-life moments while delivering the quality and flavor consumers expect from a premium spirit."

Developed in partnership with Parabola Co and Colangelo & Partners, the broader campaign will come to life across digital, retail, social, and on-premise channels through Meta advertising, Google Search and Display campaigns, TV placements, digital out-of-home media, Instacart-driven initiatives, content creator collaborations, and seasonal storytelling moments throughout the year. Devil's Grin will bring a playful, easygoing energy to gin content, tapping into the moments that naturally surround how people drink and gather today.

Devil's Grin Texas Gin also continues building visibility through lifestyle and trade media, with conversations centered around American craft spirits, modern cocktail scene, bartenders, entertaining, and the evolving role gin is playing for a new generation of gin drinkers. The brand will additionally participate in select awards and competitions throughout the year as recognition within the spirits industry continues to grow.

"Consumers today are looking for spirits with personality, authenticity, and versatility, and Devil's Grin Texas Gin naturally fits into that demand" says Alisha Zaveri from Colangelo & Partners. "Our role is to help communicate the brand in a way that feels culturally relevant, emotionally resonant, and connected to where drinking culture is headed, while reinforcing Devil's Grin's place within the next chapter of American gin."

For more information on Devil's Grin Texas Gin, visit DevilsGrinGin.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @DevilsGrinGin and Facebook at DevilsGrinGin.

About Devil's Grin Texas Gin:

Devil's Grin Texas Gin is a Texas-born contemporary American gin crafted by Trinity River Distillery in Fort Worth, Texas. Distilled from 14 hand-selected botanicals sourced from six continents, Devil's Grin was created to challenge traditional perceptions of gin through a bold yet approachable flavor profile designed for modern cocktail culture. Rooted in Texas craft and inspired by a spirit of curiosity and experimentation, the gin combines classic juniper character with bright citrus, floral notes, and a smooth Southern-style finish. Since launch, Devil's Grin Texas Gin has earned recognition from leading spirits competitions, including Double Gold medals, Best of Show, and Best of Category accolades across major international awards programs.

Media Contact: Clara Frezza | [email protected]

SOURCE Devil's Grin Texas Gin