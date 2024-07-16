DIABLO TOOLS' NEW RANGE OF 6-1/2" TRACK SAW BLADES 'ON TRACK' FOR RAISING THE BAR YET AGAIN

AMPLIFYING track saws with application-specific blade solutions in laminate, fiber cement, clean wood and plywood applications

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for professional users, introduces a new, revolutionary range of four application specific 6-1/2" track saw circular saw blades. With the introduction of these exciting new blades, users can now take advantage of Diablo's industry-leading features—including Diablo-made TiCo™ Hi-Density carbide, unique brazing and tooth design, industrial-grade materials and more—in virtually every track saw application.

Diablo Tools Track Saw Family Photo

Many professional users choose a track saw over a circular saw because of its versatility, accuracy, and quality of cut. Often considered a portable option to a table saw, track saws allow users to crosscut and rip cut with a guide rail, resulting in laser-straight cuts. Where ordinary circular saws may leave chipping or sub-par finishes, a track saw's guard rail allows a blade's teeth to exit cleanly while also supporting the material. Because of their unique design, users also have the option of plunging into surfaces versus conventional feeding, making track saws ideal for certain flooring applications. With these advantages in mind, the industry is seeing an increase in professionals turning to track saws year after year.

Current track saws come with a stock blade that's often supplied by the power tool manufacturer. These blades get the job done for a limited amount of time, but they often lack longevity and application-specific features that help users maximize productivity and increase efficiency. In the worst cases, these blades fail prematurely and deliver subpar results. Diablo heard these users and provided four solutions to create the ultimate track saw cutting experience for professionals.

Diablo continues to lead the industry in a new blade category with this impressive new range of 6-1/2" Track Saw Blade solutions that are guaranteed to maximize versatility and increase productivity:

D0620TSR 20 Teeth Track Saw Blade for Framing

D0648TSF 48 Teeth Track Saw Blade for Fine Finish and Plywood

D0652TSL 52 Teeth Track Saw Blade for Laminate

D0604TSH 4 Teeth Track Saw HardieBlade™ for Fiber Cement

Each solution is made specifically for track saws and offers a thick, laser cut kerf design that's perfect for saws with (or without) riving knives. The game changing thick kerf also ensures table-saw quality straight or beveled cuts in trim work, cabinets, sheet goods, panels, large boards and more, making them the best option for professionals needing laser-quality precision. Each dynamic blade in the series also features advanced stabilizer vents for stability and rigidity, as well as laser cut arbor that reduces vibration and premature wear, allowing professionals to get the most cuts per blade. Similarly, Diablo's exclusive Perma-SHIELD® coating protects each blade from overheating, preventing gumming and corrosion, providing professionals with the ability to stay productive without impacting results or their bottom line.

Diablo's patented and unique TiCo™ Hi-Density Carbide is a mainstay on each blade except for the 4-Teeth Track Saw HardieBlade™ for Fiber Cement, which features Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) teeth and is the only approved PCD blade recommended by James Hardie Building Products. These blades are guaranteed to deliver longer blade life compared to standard track saw blades, in addition to precise cuts and superior performance across all applications. Not only is Diablo elevating the user's performance, but they are raising the bar for all track saw blades in today's market.

"Diablo will always take the lead with outside-the-box thinking and innovative ideas, and that's exactly what our new track saw range is all about," says Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "We're extending all of Diablo's industry-leading design features—ranging from our Diablo-made TiCo™ Hi-Density Carbide all the way down to our laser-cut arbor—into yet another tool category. Professional users have been craving specific track saw solutions, so we're introducing four premium blades to cover the entire spectrum. Whether it's plunging, ripping or crosscutting into laminate, plywood, clean wood or fiber cement—Diablo's 'on track' to have the best in the business."

Diablo's full range of 6-1/2" Track Saw Blades is now available now wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

