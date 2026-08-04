NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc., and Just Born, Inc.'s MIKE AND IKE® brand is thrilled to announce the five-year renewal of their celebrated partnership. To commemorate this milestone, the two brands are launching the national "We Got'chew" campaign, expanding their in-person footprints, and giving back to the Fortnite community.

A Legacy of Sweet Content and High-Stakes Competition

Dignitas and MIKE AND IKE® Celebrate 5-Year Partnership Milestone with Major "We Got'chew™" Campaign and Live Events Dignitas and MIKE AND IKE® Celebrate 5-Year Partnership Milestone with Major "We Got'chew™" Campaign and Live Events

Since breaking ground in July 2022 with Dignitas' first-ever Fortnite-focused partnership,

MIKE AND IKE® has become a staple within the Fortnite community. The partnership has also continually bridged the gap between digital and physical esports experiences. From supplying sweetness to the dedicated MIKE AND IKE® lounge inside the Dignitas Fortnite House to co-hosting the massive 2023 Dignitas Fan Fest in Philadelphia, the duo has consistently prioritized community engagement. Furthermore, the MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl has evolved into a highly anticipated yearly staple, hosted by renowned creator AussieAntics and featuring premier competitive fortnite talent.

Throughout the past 4 years, MIKE AND IKE® and Dignitas have achieved milestones such as being nominated for UEFN Map of the year with Bugha's Endgame, delivering billions of impressions in the Fortnite ecosystem, activated at 10+ major gaming events, and cemented MIKE AND IKE® as the #1 non-endemic brand in the Fortnite ecosystem.

Introducing the "We Got'chew™" Campaign

To celebrate the fifth anniversary, Dignitas and MIKE AND IKE® are taking the partnership to the next level with the new MIKE AND IKE® "We Got'chew™" Campaign. The anniversary celebration will feature:

MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl Bootcamp: Hosted at the University of Texas at Dallas' Comet LANding Center on August 8th, 2026, this two-day event will give aspiring amateur Fortnite players a structured learning environment and dedicated coaching from Dignitas pro players.

Hosted at the University of Texas at Dallas' Comet LANding Center on August 8th, 2026, this two-day event will give aspiring amateur Fortnite players a structured learning environment and dedicated coaching from Dignitas pro players. DIGFort Community Tournaments: Powered by MIKE AND IKE®, this community tournament will be heavily promoted across the DIGFort Discord and X accounts, culminating in a grand finals watch party hosted by a DIGFN player. The first of these tournaments will be in late September prior to FNCS Worlds on September 26-27th.

Powered by MIKE AND IKE®, this community tournament will be heavily promoted across the DIGFort Discord and X accounts, culminating in a grand finals watch party hosted by a DIGFN player. The first of these tournaments will be in late September prior to FNCS Worlds on September 26-27th. MIKE AND IKE® Presents Flavor Brawl: The crown jewel of the campaign will be a major Dignitas Fortnite tournament taking place in October. AussieAntics will return to host and stream the entire tournament live on his Twitch channel, featuring dedicated broadcast segments and promotion of custom MIKE AND IKE® branding integration within a UEFN map.

"For the past several years MIKE AND IKE® has been instrumental in powering our Fortnite ecosystem. The 'We Got'chew™' campaign represents the pinnacle of our shared vision to super-serve our fans through high-quality competitive events and deeply integrated, in-person experiences."

– Jacob Clements, VP Partnerships, Dignitas

"We are incredibly proud of the legacy we've built alongside Dignitas. From our very first 'Flavor Brawl' to this massive 5-year milestone, we remain dedicated to fueling the passion, energy, and sweet moments that define the Fortnite community."

– Deb Turoczy, Sr Manager Marketing Activations

Fan Giveaways and Ongoing Digital Integration

In the spirit of celebration, Dignitas will promote a co-branded giveaway where five participants will win premium MIKE AND IKE® products and Dignitas merchandise. Additionally, the "We Got'chew™" Flavor Brawl Sweepstakes will award two lucky fans an all-expense-paid trip to experience Fortnite Worlds in person, equipped with POV cameras to capture and share their unique journey.

For more information, future tournament registration, and exciting announcements, follow @DignitasFN and @MIKEANDIKEcandy on social media.

Media Contact:

Jacob Clements

973-602-7591

[email protected]

SOURCE New Meta Entertainment, Inc dba Dignitas