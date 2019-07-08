WASHINGTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Disney-Recalls-the-Forky-11"-Plush-Toy-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Forky 11" Plush Toys

Hazard: The "googly" plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or for additional information email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com

Recall Details

Units: About 80,000 (In addition, about 650 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves an 11" "Forky" plush toy from Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4. The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of foot and plastic rolling "googly" eyes. The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character's pupil. The tracking code information is included on the sewn in label attached to the base of the toy.

Tracking Numbers FAC-024868-18338 FAC-024868-19032 FAC-024868-19060 FAC-024868-19091

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.

Importer: Disney Merchandise Sourcing & Distribution, LLC, of Burbank, Calif.

Manufacturer: Dream International Limited, Co., of Hong Kong

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Recall Number: 19-159

