Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Continues in 2026 with Debut of "Bluey's Best Day Ever!," Limited-Time Events and More

Disneyland Resort continues to celebrate seven decades of happiness with exciting new offerings, cherished seasonal celebrations and distinctly Disney opportunities for guests to create new memories with their friends and family at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Continues

In 2026, Disneyland Resort continues its historic 70th Celebration and guests can experience the celebratory slate of entertainment offerings back in full swing beginning in January. Along with "World of Color Happiness!" and "Tapestry of Happiness," which have continued throughout the holiday season, guests can enjoy the return of "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade," "Wondrous Journeys" and the "Paint the Night" parade. The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will reach its conclusion on Aug. 9, 2026.

"Bluey's Best Day Ever!" Begins March 22, 2026

Beginning March 22, 2026, and continuing through the year, "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" will invite Disneyland Park guests to an immersive celebration of the heart and humor of the critically acclaimed Disney+ animated series, Bluey, inside the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland Park.

Fantasyland Theatre will transform into the grounds of Bluey's school, where guests can join the fun of Bluey's best day ever. Throughout the day, Bluey and her sister Bingo will appear live on stage, joining a troupe of comedic actors and musicians. Together, they will bring to life the popular music and games that are emblematic of beloved Bluey episodes, inspiring young families and guests of all ages to participate.

From entertaining live musical show moments that seamlessly segue into iconic games like Keepy Uppy, to interactive adventures in a life-sized Gnome Village and Fairy Garden, it's a special time when play is welcomed and memories are created by all. Guests can step into the fair at Bluey's school with the Grannies, Chattermax, Unicorse and delight in select themed fave foods at Troubadour Tavern, inspired by the animated series.

2026 festival and event calendar

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park (Jan. 23-Feb. 22) – To ring in the Year of the Horse, Horace Horsecollar will make appearances during this joyous festival that honors Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse return to greet guests in their Korean-inspired outfits, and new this year, several Disney characters will debut all-new outfits with representations of Vietnamese and Chinese attire. Guests may also meet a character from Pixar Animation Studios film "Turning Red."

Celebrate Gospel (Feb. 20-21 and Feb. 27-Feb.28) – New for 2026, this uplifting annual concert will move to Downtown Disney District for two weekends full of performances by community choirs in Southern California and featuring headlining talent gospel artists Hezekiah Walker (Feb. 21) and Yolanda Adams (Feb. 28).

Anaheim Ducks Day (Feb. 22) – This fan and park-goer favorite returns for one day to Disney California Adventure Park, featuring appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players and Wild Wing, hockey-themed entertainment and activities, photo opportunities and more

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 6-April 27) – Celebrating the epicurean bounty of the Golden State, curious connoisseurs of cuisine can expect limited-time food offerings, beverage seminars, culinary demos and family-friendly entertainment.

Disney On the Yard – Yardfest: Powered by Celebrate Soulfully (June 19) – This community event returns to Downtown Disney District for its second year. During the day, guests can join a celebration of the spirit and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities, along with drum majors and Drum Major Mickey Mouse accompanied by a drumline.

D23 Day at Disneyland Resort (Aug. 13) and Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party (Aug. 13-16): The countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event begins at D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, a one-day event where all guests visiting Disneyland Resort can discover magical surprises, themed moments, and fan-favorite experiences that celebrate the worlds of Disney. Plus, Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party returns for a one-day special event tailored to families with young children at Disney California Adventure Park featuring live entertainment, Disney Jr. characters and activities and fun photo opportunities, before extending the festivities into a three-day event at Downtown Disney District.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort (Aug. 21-Oct. 31) – Festive frights and pumpkin delights return for guests of all ages to enjoy, including seasonal attractions, family-friendly entertainment and autumnal accoutrements throughout the resort.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park (Aug. 21-Nov. 2) – The annual celebration of the everlasting bonds of family and the spirit of Día De Los Muertos returns, inspired by the Academy Award®-winning Pixar Animation Studios film "Coco".

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort (Nov. 18) – Families can celebrate diverse and cherished holiday traditions during this whimsical wintry season, featuring enchanting décor, jolly entertainment, and festive foods. This season of celebrations also includes Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park.

Separately ticketed events scheduled in 2026

Guests of all ages who prefer Disney fun after the sun goes down may choose to attend an after-hours event. These separately ticketed events feature special themes, pre-party park mix-in, shorter wait times for select attractions, unique food and beverage, lively entertainment, plus unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the event.

Disneyland After Dark * will host five themed after-hour parties at Disneyland park in 2026, with four returning fan-favorite themes and the debut of one brand-new theme.

Sweethearts' Nite (Jan. 22, 25, 27; Feb. 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 17) - Love is in the air during this heartfelt soiree that includes the appearance of beloved Disney character couples, a variety of sweet food and beverage offerings and more. 2026 will offer 9 nights for couples, families or friends to celebrate their sweethearts. Tickets go on sale for Inspire Magic Key holders on Dec. 9, 2025, all Magic Key holders on Dec. 10, 2025 and to the general public on Dec. 11, 2025.

(Jan. 22, 25, 27; Feb. 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 17) - Love is in the air during this heartfelt soiree that includes the appearance of beloved Disney character couples, a variety of sweet food and beverage offerings and more. 2026 will offer 9 nights for couples, families or friends to celebrate their sweethearts. Tickets go on sale for Inspire Magic Key holders on Dec. 9, 2025, all Magic Key holders on Dec. 10, 2025 and to the general public on Dec. 11, 2025.

NEW! 70 Years of Favorites (March 3, 5) - This all-new celebration weaves together the best of Disneyland happenings, including nods to favorite musical moments, shows and characters. Remembrance of Disneyland moments past will be all around, as guests take a figurative walk down memory lane with offerings that pay tribute to the park's history. Tickets go on sale for Inspire Magic Key holders on Dec. 9, 2025, all Magic Key holders on Dec. 10, 2025 and to the general public on Dec. 11, 2025.

Ticket sale details will be announced for the following at a later time:

Disney Channel Nite (April 12, 14, 16) - This nostalgic celebration comes to life with themed offerings inspired by favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with energetic music, memorable characters and more. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later time.

Star Wars Nite (April 28, 30; May 4, 6) - The Star Wars- themed celebration returns with galactic entertainment, out-of-this-world food and beverage, and unique photo ops for fans of both the Light and Dark side. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later time.

Pride Nite (June 16, 18) - This joyous event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, bringing allies and community members together to enjoy colorful decor, specially themed offerings, and celebratory entertainment. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later time.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party – In 2026, the after-hours Halloween party at Disney California Adventure Park will offer more nights than before with 33 different dates:

Aug 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

Sept 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29

Oct 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, 31

More Magical Experiences Coming in 2026

In addition to limited-time events, festivals and separately ticketed offerings, Disneyland Resort has even more magic coming in 2026:

A new mission is touching down in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland Park. The all-new story, centered around "The Mandalorian and Grogu," arrives on May 22, 2026 , in time with the new Star Wars film, releasing in theaters the same weekend. Stay tuned for even more exciting news about Star Wars experiences at Disneyland, coming soon, including the return of Hyperspace Mountain for a limited time beginning April 28 .

in Disneyland Park. The all-new story, centered around "The Mandalorian and Grogu," arrives on , in time with the new film, releasing in theaters the same weekend. Stay tuned for even more exciting news about experiences at Disneyland, coming soon, including the return of Hyperspace Mountain for a limited time beginning . In celebration of America's 250 th anniversary, the fan-favorite attraction Soarin' will receive an all-new airborne adventure across the U.S. beginning at Disneyland Resort on July 2, 2026 . The attraction will be titled Soarin' Across America, showcasing some of the country's natural beauty and iconic cityscapes.

anniversary, the fan-favorite attraction Soarin' will receive an all-new airborne adventure across the U.S. beginning at Disneyland Resort on . The attraction will be titled Soarin' Across America, showcasing some of the country's natural beauty and iconic cityscapes. The Disneyland Railroad guided tour returns to Disneyland Park on Jan. 16, 2026. Bookings will be available on Disneyland.com beginning Jan. 8.

After welcoming Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, Parkside Market, Disney Storyland Boutique and Nectar Life in 2025, Downtown Disney District continues its exciting transformation with the opening of Earl of Sandwich and Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, as well as athletic apparel retailer lululemon, slated for 2026. For the latest information, check out the Ultimate Guide to Downtown Disney.

And as previously shared, guests may also see some exciting projects begin work in 2026. In both the Esplanade and Disney California Adventure Park, construction will begin for the future expansion of Disneyland Resort, including the first-ever attraction themed to Pixar Animation Studios' "Coco," and the future Avatar destination. Construction for the expansion of Avengers Campus is already underway.

Disneyland Resort vacations offer value and options throughout the year

With so much to do and see, guests may choose to extend their vacation for multiple nights and book a stay at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort or one of 50+ Disney-approved Good Neighbor Hotels, providing even more options in proximity.

To welcome as many guests as possible, Disneyland Resort offers a variety of ticket options and special offers for travelers planning their 2026 vacations right now, as well as limited-time promotional offers throughout the year. Guests may save by planning ahead and being flexible on dates with theme park reservations open 180 days in advance and some dates offering tickets starting as low as $104. Guests can see the latest offers available throughout the year on Disneyland.com/offers.

Parents can let kids rule this summer and get a head start on summer vacation planning. Disneyland Resort is pleased to announce a limited-time Kids' Summer Ticket Offer, which will be available to purchase beginning Jan. 21, 2026, for visits between May 22 through Sept. 7, 2026. Children ages 3 through 9 can visit Disneyland Resort for as low as $50 per child with a 1-Day, Park Hopper ticket. 2-Day and 3-Day tickets are also available, with options to add Lightning Lane Multi Pass for an additional fee.**

Guests looking to extend their summer vacation plans with an on-property stay can save up to 25% on stays of 4 or more nights from May 22 through September 7, 2026, at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, with reservations beginning Jan. 21, 2026, subject to availability and restrictions.***

For visits earlier in the New Year, the following offers are available for purchase starting Dec. 3, 2025:

Eligible California Residents can save over 50% when they purchase 3-Day Park Hopper tickets for as low as $83 a day per person for a total cost of $249 or a 3-Day Park Hopper with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for as low as $117 per person per day for a total cost of $351. This offer is available for visits between Jan. 1 through May 21, 2026.****

can save over 50% when they purchase 3-Day Park Hopper tickets for as low as $83 a day per person for a total cost of $249 or a 3-Day Park Hopper with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for as low as $117 per person per day for a total cost of $351. This offer is available for visits between Jan. 1 through May 21, 2026.**** Save up to 25% on stays of 3 or more nights from Jan. 1, 2026, to May 21, 2026, at a Disneyland Resort hotel. Subject to availability and restrictions.*****

For guests looking to visit again and again throughout the year at great value, select Magic Keys will also be on sale beginning Jan. 13, 2026. To view current pass type availability, sign up for sale alerts or learn about the Magic Key program, visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey.

For information about the 2026 events calendar, visit www.Disneyland.com/Events.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

About Bluey

Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family hold the global distribution and merchandise rights.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

*The number of tickets available for each event date are limited, and event tickets are valid only for the specific event date and hours. Offer, event, and event elements are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice or liability. Only select attractions, experiences, offerings, and services will be available during the event. Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads exclude separately priced Disney PhotoPass packages and products offered at select locations. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass Terms and Conditions and expiration policy found at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/photopass-terms-conditions/. Online registration required. Offer, event, and event elements may be modified and limited in availability and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice or liability.

**Offer valid for children ages 3-9 only. Tickets valid for use beginning May 22, 2026, and multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on September 7, 2026, whichever occurs first. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 10 tickets per day. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older. Other park rules apply. To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Theme park reservations for Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer are fully reserved. Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

***A consecutive 4-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for nights from 5/22/2026 through 9/7/2026. Book from 1/21/2026 through 8/25/2026; travel must be completed by 9/8/2026. Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe, Duo Studio, Deluxe Studio, 1 Bedroom Villas, Preferred and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms and Suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

****Offer valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for both purchase and admission. All CA Resident Park Hopper Ticket Offer users must be California Residents. Tickets expire 5/21/26 and are not valid before 1/1/26. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time. To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Theme park reservations for CA Resident Park Hopper Ticket Offer holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the CA Resident Park Hopper Ticket Offer as determined by Disney, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for CA Resident Park Hopper Ticket Offer holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the CA Resident Park Hopper Ticket Offer are fully reserved. CA Resident Park Hopper Ticket Offer holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

*****A consecutive 3-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for nights from 1/1/2026 through 5/21/2026. Book from 12/3/2025 through 5/7/2026; travel must be completed by 5/22/2026. Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe, Duo Studio, Deluxe Studio, 1 Bedroom Villas, Preferred and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms and Suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

