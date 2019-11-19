DMAI Announces Pre-Order Date and "America's Got Baby" Contest for Soon-to-be-Launched Educational AI Product, Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Sit & Play™

AILA is designed to promote early childhood education in a manner that is intuitive, consistent, intelligent, and informed by best practices in early childhood learning. The robust curriculum and interactive learning that shape AILA gives parents and caregivers peace of mind as DMAI strives to promote a joyful educational environment for young learners.

AILA Sit & Play is an intelligent monitor and edutainment system that comes preloaded with AILA's enriching and engaging pedagogically solid content for early preschool learning skills, 21st Century skills, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics), and Social Emotional Learning (SEL), all presented through the fun and engaging characters from Animal Island. Powered by cognitive AI, AILA Sit & Play has the capacity to adapt its curriculum to suit each child's level of engagement. As every child has their own path of learning, DMAI's algorithm has been designed to create a tailored learning environment for every child, delivering the right content at the right time. Young children will be able to learn at their own pace, solving problems with compassion as they develop communication and collaboration skills with their dynamic friends on Animal Island. Plus, there are never any ads.

Sit & Play also aids parents, saving hours of time spent trying to curate the right content for their child. Parents and caretakers can keep track of the lessons learned and the screen-time by utilizing a smart remote parent mobile app for the AILA Sit & Play device as well as a phone-based monitor using the display's camera, where parents and caregivers can check in on their little one anywhere, at any time.

"Since my career as a product designer for LeapFrog, we've seen lots of digital education content from all over the world on open platforms," said Tom Mott, Creative Director, DMAI, Inc. "Parents are overwhelmed sometimes because they really don't have the time to research and curate the content for their young children. Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) is an original series of preschool content focusing on the whole child. The segments integrate a wide-range of preschool skills from numbers and letters to creativity, friendship skills, and understanding emotions. Animal Island Learning Adventure gives parents comfort while giving children a rich, kid-attuned experience."

To celebrate the pre-order announcement for AILA Sit & Play, DMAI is conducting a contest in search of a fun and bubbly baby and their family to star in the company's upcoming product commercial. The America's Got Baby contest will be filmed in Hollywood, California. To enter the contest , parents/guardians are encouraged to watch the Animal Island Learning Adventure intro video to become familiar with the characters. The family can then upload videos of their child or children engaging with their surroundings (i.e. smiling, laughing, clapping, etc.) to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #AILASweepstakes and tagging the brand Instagram handle @animalisland.us and/or Facebook page @animalisland.us . The top 10 winners will receive an AILA Sit & Play Intelligent Monitor and Edutainment System and will be entered to win the Grand Prize by submitting a new video utilizing a script provided by DMAI. The Grand Prize winner will be selected to receive a trip to Los Angeles, California, including hotel and round trip airfare, tickets to Disneyland, and may participate in a starring role in the AILA Sit & Play commercial.

About DMAI, Inc.

DMAI, Inc. is building education products and services on a technology platform based on a unified theory of AI. With a growing team of top talent, DMAI aims to be the leading provider of commonsense reasoning and natural interaction for AI-based educational products and services. DMAI believes cognitive AI and personalized learning platforms can give people the motivation to advance their lives while empowering teachers and healthcare professionals to provide more personalized instruction and care. To learn more about DMAI and its solutions, visit https://dm.ai .

Additional assets and information about DMAI and AILA can be found here .

Media Contacts:





Beth Gard Alyssa Morrello bethg@lotus823.com alyssam@lotus823.com 848-208-8339 848-208-8340

SOURCE DMAI, Inc.

Related Links

https://dm.ai

