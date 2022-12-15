DNA Data Storage Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021â€"2035

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The ongoing technological advancements, rising popularity of social media, use of virtual platforms in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and digitalization of the various aspects in the modern world have led to the generation of colossal amount of digital data. In fact, the amount of digital data being produced has grown exponentially over the last few years and is likely to witness significant rise in the future as well. The reliable and secure storage and accessibility of such voluminous data require the solutions that are cost effective and have high storage capacity. Currently, various silicon-based technologies and solutions are being used to store the data, which is already outpacing the worldâ€™s available storage capacity. In order to deal with the capacity crunch, scientific community came up with the idea of leveraging the potential of genetic material, DNA for digital information storage. DNA, which consists of long chains of nucleotides can act as a stable medium of storing massive data. Owing to its high density and extended biological life, a number of companies are exploring the potential of DNA as a sustainable option for digital data storage. In fact, in October 2020, several computing and biotech firms came together to form a coalition, called DNA Data Storage Alliance, with an aim to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem with manufactured DNA as a data storage medium.







DNA offers a reliable data storage solution with abundant capacity, which is way higher than other existing storage mediums. Notably, it is claimed that all of the worldâ€™s data today could theoretically be stored in 1 kg of DNA. Moreover, DNA offers compelling advantages over silicon-based technologies, which facilitate the commercial usage of DNA as an effective data storage medium, especially when DNA synthesizing technology becomes cost-effective. Presently, close to 30 companies / organizations claim to be actively providing technologies and services for DNA based data storage. In the recent past, various stakeholders in this domain have forged strategic alliances and / or acquired other players. Given the advantages of employing DNA as a data storage medium and the ongoing advancements in DNA synthesis methods, we are led to believe that DNA data storge will usher in a new paradigm for computing with little to no limitations on the volume of data that we can produce, store, and access.



The â€œDNA Data Storage Market by Steps Involved in DNA Data Storage Process (coding and DNA writing (DNA synthesis), DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading (DNA sequencing) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021â€"2035â€ report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and the likely evolution of this industry over the next fifteen years. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the technology and service providers that assist in DNA based data storage. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A review of the DNA data storage technology / service providers, featuring a detailed analysis of the players, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of offering (technology / service), steps involved in DNA data storage process (coding and DNA writing (DNA synthesis), DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading (DNA sequencing)), method of DNA synthesis (chemical synthesis and enzymatic synthesis) and method of DNA sequencing (next-generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing and other sequencing).

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in offering technologies and services related to DNA based data storage. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful competitiveness analysis, highlighting the capabilities of DNA data storage technology / service providers, based on supplier strength (considering a companyâ€™s overall experience in the industry), and portfolio strength (which takes into account the DNA data storage steps, type of offering, method of DNA synthesis, method of DNA sequencing, subject specific agreements and funding instances).

An in-depth analysis of the grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to DNA data storage, between 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, type of recipient organization and emerging focus areas. In addition, it highlights the popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants awarded).

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for DNA as a data storage medium, since 2001. The chapter highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and the leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

An analysis of the recent collaborations that have been established in this domain, since 2016, covering acquisition, distribution, manufacturing, platform utilization, process development, product integration, research, product development and commercialization, technology licensing, service alliance and other relevant types of agreements.

An analysis of the key investments made in this domain, between 2015 and 2021 (till September), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies engaged in the field of DNA data storage.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the DNA data storage market, over the next fifteen years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2035. The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] steps involved in DNA data storage process (coding and DNA writing (DNA synthesis), DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading (DNA sequencing) and [B] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the anticipated industryâ€™s growth. The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Who are the leading industry players involved in offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for DNA data storage?

How has the intellectual property landscape of DNA data storage evolved over the years?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

What is the trend for capital investments in the DNA data storage market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analystsâ€™ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the DNA data storage market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the process of DNA based data storage, including information on their historical background and steps involved in the process. It also highlights the advantages of using DNA based storage mediums over the other methods that are currently available. Additionally, the chapter provides insights on the gradual shift in trends of digital data storage that is likely to be adopted over the coming decade, tracking the transition from the conventional memory-based silicon mediums to DNA data storage.



Chapter 4 provides information on around 30 players offering services related to DNA data storage. It features a detailed analysis of the technology / service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of offering (technology / service), steps involved in DNA data storage process (coding and DNA writing (DNA synthesis), DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading (DNA sequencing)), method of DNA synthesis (chemical synthesis and enzymatic synthesis) and method of DNA sequencing (next-generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing and other sequencing).



Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of the key players that are active in this domain. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 features a comprehensive company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent players among three peer groups (large, mid-sized and small) that we came across during our research. The chapter provides a comparative analysis of the companies within each peer group on the basis of supplier strength (considering a companyâ€™s overall experience in the industry), and portfolio strength (which takes into account the DNA data storage steps, type of offering, method of DNA synthesis, method of DNA sequencing, subject specific agreements and funding instances).



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis of more than 300 grants awarded to various research institutes for projects related to DNA data storage, between 2016 and 2021. The chapter presents analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section, type of recipient organization and emerging focus areas. In addition, it highlights the popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants awarded).



Chapter 8 provides an overview of the various patents related to DNA data storage that have been filed / granted, since 2001. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents across various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and the leading players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 provides a detailed analysis of the recent collaborations established since 2016. It includes analysis based on relevant parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, DNA data storage steps, type of partner and regional distribution of partnerships.



Chapter 10 presents an analysis of the key investments made in this domain during the period 2015-2021 (till September), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by various companies engaged in the field of DNA data storage.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the DNA data storage market till the year 2035. We have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the market opportunity based on the various steps involved in DNA data storage process, including (coding and DNA writing (DNA synthesis), DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading (DNA sequencing) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 features the transcript of the discussion(s) held with key stakeholder(s) in the industry.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report, which presents insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the DNA data storage market.



Chapter 14 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



