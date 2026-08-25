DNA&STONE DEBUTS 'FREE ON THE STREET" FOR BECU, A CAMPAIGN CALLING OUT THE TRUTH ABOUT 'FREE' CHECKING

Creative agency brings back honesty around banking and what 'free checking' should actually mean

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA&STONE, the full-service agency that leads with Radical Empathy, today announced the launch of "Free on the Street," a new campaign on behalf of BECU, Washington's largest not-for-profit credit union. The work tackles an all too familiar truth: the word "free" gets used everywhere, yet almost never means what it says, especially when it comes to banking.

BECU has set out to change the reality of "free checking" with this comedic campaign from DNA&STONE. For decades, consumers have learned to be skeptical of anything labeled "free." "Free on the Street" leans directly into that skepticism, showing everyday moments where free is promised, but rarely delivered. In contrast, BECU's free checking accounts are exactly what it claims to be: free checking with no monthly maintenance fees or hidden conditions. In short, there is absolutely no catch.

"What we love the most about working with a company like BECU is that they show up with the same belief that we build this agency on: people deserve the truth," said Matt McCain, DNA&STONE. "Not the polished version or the marketing version, but the human version of the truth. 'Free on the Street' comes from that shared commitment. It's a simple idea, but it's rooted in something very real: when you treat people with honesty, they actually listen."

At the core of the campaign is DNA&STONE's Radical Empathy philosophy, which showcases raw and candid reactions that are grounded in everyday experiences. By embracing the real-world pessimism when it comes to banking and financial institutions, DNA&STONE was able to position BECU as a brand willing to speak plainly and actually deliver on the promises they put forth.

"As a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union, BECU exists to improve the financial well-being of our members and communities. That starts with being transparent about the products and services we offer. 'Free on the Street' shines a light on the skepticism many people have developed around the word 'free' and reminds them that banking can be simpler, more honest and focused on delivering real value," said Felicia Lipson, VP Acquistion Marketing.

"Free on the Street" will run across broadcast, CTV, radio and streaming audio and digital display with 15 and 30-second spots.

For more information on DNA&STONE and their roster of work, please visit https://www.dnaandstone.com/.

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service creative agency that is grounded in a proprietary strategic approach called Radical Empathy, DNA&STONE goes beyond just understanding, to feeling the experiences, perspectives and root causes that drive consumers and clients, resulting in work with deep emotional intelligence. DNA&STONE was recently named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2025 and was shortlisted in Adweek's 2025 Agency of the Year Awards. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and NBC News. To learn more about us, please visit www.dnaandstone.com.

THE TEAM

DNA&Stone:

Matt McCain, Founder

Alison Forsythe, Creative Director

Jason Fong, Creative Director

Chase Condrone, Sr. Copywriter

Angela Dai, Sr. Art Director

Rob Scherzer, Director of Innovation

Kenny Carpenter, Associate Producer

Maddy Giordano, Director of Integrated Content

AnnMarie Banasik, Account Supervisor

Tifany Hedges, Associate Director, Project Management

Renee' Baltazar, Director of Integrated Media and Comms Planning

Production Company - Thinking Machine

Alon Simcha, Executive Producer

Megan Brotherton, Director

Buzzy Cancilla, Line Producer

Post House - Cosmos Street

Arniesha Williams, Producer

Andrew Corrales, Editor

Contact:

Gabriella Schatz

[email protected]

SOURCE DNA&STONE