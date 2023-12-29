Documentary "China's Hainan: Song of the Rainforest": showing precious images and telling ecological stories to the world

News provided by

Hainan Broadcasting Station

29 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's first national parks were officially established two years ago in October 2023. The documentary "China's Hainan: Song of the Rainforest" gives viewers insight into the authenticiy and integrity of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, clearly showing the forest's distinctive ecological, scientific study, and popular science value, as well as showcasing the park's incredible biodiversity to the world. Co-produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Group, the Film and Television Documentary Center of China Central Radio and Television Station, and the Hainan Broadcasting Station, with guidance from the Hainan Forestry Bureau (Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Administration), the documentary will be shown from 21:00 to 22:00 on December 29 to December 31, 2023 on the CCTV-9 Documentary Channel.

The three-part 'China's Hainan: Song of the Rainforest' documentary presents the beauty of the rainforest from several angles, including the area's landscapes, internal workings, wildlife, and surrounding Li and Miao culture. The true stories of Hainan's tropical rainforest, the unique species found deep within, and the harmonious, mutually beneficial relationship between man and nature are all vividly portrayed. The documentary series also highlights the work that has been done to make Hainan a model for China's national park system. The successful results of that work eloquently communicate the concept of creating an ecological civilization and implementing a sustainable development plan for the contemporary era.

The global premier of the documentary in international version is scheduled for the first half of 2024 through Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing the program a global audience as well as an international perspective. Be sure to tune in!

SOURCE Hainan Broadcasting Station

