Dolby and Jin from BTS Celebrate His New Single "I'll Be There" in Dolby Atmos

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is teaming up with Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS in the latest chapter of the "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign. Jin stars in the commercial to celebrate his new single "I'll Be There," which is now available globally in Dolby Atmos.

Following the single "I'll Be There," Jin's highly anticipated first solo album Happy is set to release in Dolby Atmos worldwide on November 15th.

"When I first heard my new music in Dolby Atmos, I was truly amazed by the incredibly vivid and immersive experience. It felt like you are right inside the music," said Jin. "The theme of this new single and the new album is 'happiness.' I wanted ARMY (BTS' fandom) to fully experience the unique flavors of happiness through each song. Now, with Dolby Atmos, I believe fans around the world will feel the exact emotions that I wanted to share, more deeply."

"Jin has captivated audiences worldwide through his incredible performances and extraordinary ability to convey emotion through his music," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. "With Dolby Atmos, fans will feel even more connected to Jin as they are drawn into the fun sing-along moments and musical details of 'I'll Be There' and his upcoming album."

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by putting listeners inside the song, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music in Dolby Atmos.

Directed by GRAMMY®-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the campaign's commercial explores how Dolby Atmos can transform an everyday moment into an extraordinary experience by putting fans right into the heart of the music scenes, where Jin delivers the powerful performances BTS is known for.

The piece is the latest installment of Dolby's "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign, which celebrates transformative entertainment experiences brought to life by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across music, movies, gaming, and more.

How to Experience Dolby Atmos Music

Consumers around the world can hear and feel the difference of Dolby Atmos Music on popular global and regional streaming services, such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, TIDAL, QQ Music, Melon, and more. Whether you are listening at home, on your mobile device, or in the car, using products from major global brands like Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, and many more, Dolby Atmos unlocks new levels of emotion so that you love music more in Dolby.

About "Love More in Dolby"

Dolby's "Love More" campaign, aims to spread awareness of the art of what's possible in Dolby. The campaign celebrates the full potential of Dolby's latest audio and video innovations, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, which bring mesmerizing picture and multidimensional sound to your music, movies, shows, games, and sports. The series of short videos will also follow entertainment enthusiasts on a journey of discovery as they experience new depths of emotion and connect deeper to the artists, characters, and stories they love – which is made possible when enjoyed in Dolby.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is headquartered in San Francisco with offices around the world. From movies and TV shows to apps, music, sports and games, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people around the world. We collaborate with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

About Jin of BTS

Jin (Kim, Seok jin) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Jin's appealing voice and clear tone amplify the emotions delivered through music. His solo records "Awake," "Epiphany," and "Moon," and Original Soundtracks for Korean TV series including "Yours" ('Jirisan' OST), "Even If I Die, It's You" ('Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' OST) showcase his warm vocal timbre and power of expression. Released in 2021, "SUPER TUNA" set a huge dance challenge trend with its cheerful melody and easy dance moves. Jin participated in the songwriting of his first solo single "The Astronaut" (released in October 2022) alongside Coldplay, flaunting his unique charm as a multi-talented musician. Known as "Worldwide Handsome," Jin struts his unexpected charms through various content and TV shows. On July 14, 2024, Jin participated in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay as a torchbearer from South Korea. Jin is set to release his first solo album Happy on November 15.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

