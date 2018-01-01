Dole Packaged Foods Wins Grand Marshal Award At 2018 Tournament Of Roses Parade With "Sharing Nature's Bounty"

Inspired by the "circle of life," Sharing Nature's Bounty features large animals from various ecosystems, a 16-foot tall waterfall flowing with over 2,000 gallons of recycled water and flowery detail made of more than 60,000 individual flowers. The float also serves to celebrate Dole's long-standing passion for environmental protection and sustainability in areas where the company grows and packages its products.

Reinforcing the 2018 Rose Parade theme "Making a Difference," Sharing Nature's Bounty celebrates Dole's passion of giving back to the community through its partnership with FOOD Share (Feeding America's Ventura County branch). This dynamic partnership builds upon DOLE's efforts to support underserved communities that are in need.

"We are extremely thrilled and honored to receive the Grand Marshal award for our Sharing Nature's Bounty float this year," said David Spare, Vice President of Marketing, Dole Packaged Foods. "The parade theme gave us the privilege to emphasize the importance of giving back, to enrich people's lives and be a source of hope and inspiration for all communities."

Created by Fiesta Parade Floats, Sharing Nature's Bounty stood at 55 feet long, 18 wide and 26 feet high. Fiesta Parade Floats and Dole employees also designed and built previous award-winning entries for the floats: 2017 "Spirit of Hawaii" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2016 "Soaring Over Paradise" (Directors' Trophy), 2015 "Rhythm of Hawaii" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2014 "Sunrise at the Oasis" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2013 "Dreaming of Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy), 2012 "Preserving Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy) and 2011 "Living Well in Paradise" (Sweepstakes Trophy).

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all of its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information please visit dolesunshine.com or doleintlcsr.com.

®, TM & ©2018 Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

About FOOD Share

Nearly 40 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County's regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 11 million pounds of food, or 9 million meals, annually from its distribution sites; more than 200 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share's programs provide healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, which include: Kids'' Farmers' Market, Senior Kits, Nutrition Education, Community Markets, and more. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 129th Rose Parade themed "Making A Difference," on Monday, January 1, 2018, followed by the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 104th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dole-packaged-foods-wins-grand-marshal-award-at-2018-tournament-of-roses-parade-with-sharing-natures-bounty-300576278.html

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods

Related Links

http://www.dolesunshine.com

