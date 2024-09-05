"Don't Vote for Me" Insists Presidential Candidate

Dave Gardner Continues Campaign, But Endorses Kamala Harris

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent U.S. presidential candidate Dave Gardner has told supporters, "Don't vote for me. We need decency and integrity in the White House, and the GOP candidate doesn't even understand the meanings of those words. I'm still a candidate, but I'm voting for Kamala. It's just too critical." Gardner will not be on any state ballots, so it's clear he will not be elected.

Presidential Candidate Dave Gardner Vice Presidential Candidate Stefanie Hawks-Johnson

Gardner also announced last week that marine biologist Stefanie Hawks-Johnson has agreed to be his running mate. "Human overpopulation is the issue of our lifetime and our children's lifetime," remarked Stefanie. "It is our own existential crisis. And it is solvable by caring, compassionate choices -- if all of us wake up and understand it. This is why I support Dave Gardner's run for president. He is the only political candidate bringing this issue to the forefront. My experience and knowledge make me an excellent candidate to run alongside him as a vice presidential candidate."

The Gardner/Hawks-Johnson campaign promises to declare an ecological overshoot emergency and launch The Bright Future Project -- a robust national effort mobilizing the public, businesses, government and NGOs -- to end overshoot and get back in balance with the living world. Residents of the United States, according to Global Footprint Network, are demanding twice what the nation's biocapacity can sustainably provide and five times their share of global biocapacity. This is resulting in climate disruption, accelerated species extinction, depletion of fertile soil and other resources, plus a rapidly spreading fresh water supply crisis.

Ending ecological overshoot to resolve these issues, according to the campaign, can only be accomplished by contracting the size of both the economy and the population, and reducing per-capita energy and material consumption. The primary method of achieving economic contraction will be via a dramatic shortening of the work week, with a concomitant reduction of pay. This will be accompanied by a robust program to ensure everyone's needs are still met.

Population contraction will be attained through free contraception, comprehensive sex education, a program encouraging couples to voluntarily choose to give birth to no children or to just one child (supporting the current trend), and reducing economic immigration. In order to accelerate the existing trend toward smaller families, Gardner proposes avoiding "baby bonuses," such as the proposed expansion of the child tax credit: "Tax credits and deductions tied to number of children send the wrong signal. We should be celebrating small-family choices, not trying to bribe women to incubate more workers, consumers and taxpayers." Gardner believes other means of addressing childhood poverty can and should be pursued – including smaller families.

According to Gardner, the campaign will continue – "in order to alert the public, policymakers and journalists that humankind is in ecological overshoot – and to further develop The Bright Future Project."

Dave Gardner and Stefanie Hawks-Johnson are available for interviews and guest appearances.

CONTACT:

Dave Gardner

[email protected]

719-331-1856

MORE INFORMATION:

Campaign Website: https://davetheplanet2024.com

Announcing My Running Mate

https://davetheplanet.substack.com/p/announcing-my-running-mate

What's Wrong With Kamala Harris' Baby Bonus Proposal?

https://davetheplanet.substack.com/p/whats-wrong-with-kamala-harris-baby

SOURCE Dave Gardner for President Election Committee