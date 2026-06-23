DR. MARY CLAIRE HAVER CHALLENGES THE WORLD TO STOP CALLING MENOPAUSE "WOMEN'S HEALTH" AND LAUNCHES A FOUNDATION TO FUND WHAT COMES NEXT

Turning a big idea into a funded commitment: The Haver Family Foundation will direct 2% of gross profit from The 'Pause Life's direct-to-consumer business into advancing women's health and aging research

GALVESTON, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Aspen Ideas Health, board-certified OB-GYN, bestselling author and women's health advocate Dr. Mary Claire Haver today unveiled a call for a new era in women's health, challenging healthcare leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry stakeholders to rethink how menopause and midlife women's health are understood, discussed and funded. Central to her message was a simple but powerful idea: menopause should no longer be viewed solely through the lens of women's health, but as a critical area of aging science with implications for some of the most pressing health challenges of our time.

As part of that commitment, Dr. Haver announced the launch of The Haver Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women's health research. Founded by The 'Pause Life, the women's health company she created, the foundation will receive 2% of the company's direct-to-consumer gross profit to help fund critical scientific research and address longstanding gaps in women's health.

For too long, menopause has been treated as a niche women's issue despite its broad impact on long-term health, workforce participation, family well-being and healthcare costs. Dr. Haver is calling for a larger conversation that recognizes menopause and midlife women's health as critical scientific, public health and aging priorities, with emerging research highlighting the need for greater investment in understanding its impact on cardiovascular, bone, metabolic and cognitive health.

"Menopause is not simply a women's health issue. It is a public health issue, an economic issue and a research issue," said Dr. Haver. "The menopause transition affects nearly every system in the body and has implications for some of the most significant health challenges women face as they age. Women deserve evidence-based care backed by meaningful scientific investment and we cannot continue treating half the population as an afterthought."

The Haver Family Foundation reflects Dr. Haver's longstanding mission to close the gap between what women experience and what science has historically prioritized. Over the last several years, Dr. Haver has built one of the largest and most engaged communities in women's health through The 'Pause Life ecosystem, which includes educational content, a community, consumer products and the top-performing unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver podcast. Together, these platforms reach millions of women seeking trusted, evidence-based guidance through midlife.

The launch of The Haver Family Foundation marks the next chapter in that work, transforming awareness into action by creating a sustainable source of funding for future research, with an emphasis on advancing scientific understanding of the menopause transition, supporting future generations of women's health researchers and helping translate new discoveries into clinical practice.

"Women have waited long enough for answers," said Dr. Haver. "If we want better outcomes, we need better science. And if we want better science, we need to invest in it."

For more information on The Haver Family Foundation, please visit https://thepauselife.com/pages/haver-family-foundation.

About Dr. Mary Claire Haver

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD, FACOG, MSCP, is a board-certified OB-GYN and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner. She is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The New Menopause, a book written to empower women with evidence-based menopause care, and the newly released, The New Perimenopause: An Evidence-Based Guide to Surviving the Zone of Chaos and Feeling Like Yourself Again. She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical Center and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where she is now an Adjunct Associate Professor.

In 2021, she founded The 'Pause Wellness, a clinic committed to providing comprehensive menopause care. In 2023, she launched The 'Pause Life, a trusted resource for women navigating menopause. She is also the host of the podcast unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, where she continues the conversation on women's health, empowerment and evidence-based care.

A sought-after speaker and educator, Dr. Haver is a regular contributor to national media and has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, The Today Show, CBS Mornings, Oprah's Menopause Revolution and the 2025 TIME100 Creators List. Her social media presence has grown to more than 7 million followers, where she continues to demystify menopause with relatable, science-backed content. When not traveling the globe empowering women to lead their best lives, Mary Claire resides in Galveston, Texas, with her husband Chris, two daughters, Katherine Claire and Madeline Claire, and their chiweenie, Rex.

SOURCE The Pause Life