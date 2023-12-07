'Easy, now," an Innovative Campaign from Fraser & Thompson, Has Founder Michael Bublé Asking Us All to Tone It Down

The 'Easy, now' Campaign Encourages Consumers and Marketers Alike to Sit Back, Relax, and Take It Down a Notch

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Bublé announced his highly-anticipated Fraser & Thompson Whiskey with promises of an integrated marketing campaign to follow. The 'Easy, now' campaign has officially launched - which is fitting since "Easy, now" is the only response Michael has offered the marketing team for months now.

Fraser & Thompson, "Easy, Now" Campaign
For three years, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer collaborated with Paul Cirka, legendary blender and distiller, and spirits incubator WES Brands to create the first North American Whiskey: something new, exciting, and so smooth only Michael Bublé's voice could properly announce it. He graced us with his presence to appear in two new spots for the "Easy, now" campaign: 'F&Tea' and 'Fun and Tingly.'' These follow Michael's first spot for Fraser & Thompson, which launched the brand, and are supported with TV, online and retail advertising as well as PR and social media integration. The campaign also includes out-of-home placement in Times Square that is viewable now.

According to Michael, the message behind the surprisingly smooth North American Whiskey is simply reading the room. As he puts it, "I like whiskey, but let's be honest, not everybody does. So, I worked with my friend Paul Cirka to develop a liquid respected by whiskey lovers, and enjoyed by those who may not be whiskey drinkers. I would consider this the crowning achievement of a legendary career, but I'm far too young for that kind of talk. Easy, now."

While the uncomplicated smoothness of Fraser & Thompson has Michael Bublé effortlessly navigating what should be a hectic holiday season for the whiskey brand, WES Brands is doing the legwork to put Fraser & Thompson in the hands of eager fans nationwide.

Lauren Kiyak, Senior Vice President of Marketing for WES Brands has this to say: "Both American and Canadian Whiskey have seen a resurgence over the past five years* so we felt the appetite for the first North American Whiskey would be strong. Thanks to Paul Cirka's magic in creating a blend appreciated by both whiskey connoisseurs and those new to the whiskey category, Michael Bublé gets to step in and simply encourage us all to relax a little."

The "Easy, now" campaign is a joint effort that we lovingly refer to as group therapy. Running the gamut and (rightfully) told to take it down a notch is: advertising agency SLAP Global, creative agency GREATWORK©, director Harold Einstein, design agency Gourmet Marketing, PR + social media agency KLG Public Relations, promotional advertising agency MRL, design and advertising firm Our Man In Havana, video production company RED Productions, and the media and digital marketing firm DCW Media. We get it, Michael. We'll take it Easy, now.

ABOUT FRASER & THOMPSON
Established in 2023, Michael Buble's Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey blends Canadian straight whiskey and Kentucky bourbon into an elegantly smooth, mellow spirit. Expertly crafted, award-winning Master Distiller and Blender, Paul Cirka hand-selects the North American oak barrel whiskies, creating the aromatic nose, and approachable palette for a delicate finish. For more information, please visit www.FraserandThompsonWhiskey.com and find them on Instagram @FraserandThompsonWhiskey.

ABOUT WES BRANDS 
Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com.

*according to DISCUS data [American Whiskey & Whiskies of the Great White North]

