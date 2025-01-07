Element Lifestyle Unveils "Element's Top 25 Hotels and Resorts for 2025"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Lifestyle, the world's leading luxury travel and lifestyle concierge firm, proudly presents its eagerly awaited annual list: "Element's Top 25 Hotels and Resorts for 2025." This curated collection by Element's dedicated team highlights the most anticipated destinations and personally endorsed new hotel openings, paving the way for a year filled with unforgettable travel experiences for both Element's clients and travel enthusiasts alike.

"We are constantly amazed at the quality, purpose, and heart our hotel partners invest in opening new hotels and resorts in the most stunning places in the world," stated Michael Albanese, co-founder of Element. "Hospitality, authenticity, and a sense of place are alive and well, and we are thrilled to support these exciting new properties in 2025 and beyond."

Element Lifestyle has pioneered exceptional travel experiences and meaningful moments for its private members for over fifteen years. Below are Element's curated and wide-ranging geographical recommendations opening in 2025:

Almare Isla Mujeres, A Luxury Collection Hotel (Mexico)

Aman Rosa Alpina (Italy)

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (Vietnam)

Belmond Britannic Explorer (United Kingdom)

Cambridge House, an Auberge Resort (United Kingdom)

Capella Kyoto (Japan)

Faena New York (New York)

Few & Far Luvhondo (South Africa)

Four Seasons at The Biltmore (Santa Barbara, California - reopening)

Four Seasons Cartagena (Colombia)

Four Seasons Naples Beach Club (Florida)

Mandarin Oriental Dubai (UAE)

Nobu Hotel Rome (Italy)

One&Only Moonlight Basin (Montana)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol (Mexico)

Park Hyatt London River Thames (England)

Rosewood Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

Rosewood Mandarina (Mexico)

Salterra (Turks & Caicos)

Son Ermita & Binidufa Menorca (Spain)

The Corinthia Bucharest (Romania)

The St. Regis Longboat Key (Florida)

The Vineta Palm Beach (Florida)

Voaara Madagascar (Africa)

Waldorf Astoria (New York)

