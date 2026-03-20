ELIJA Foundation to Host "Pathway to Adulthood: Using Self-Direction - Transitioning for Independence in 2026" "What Happens to Our Children When We Die? Conference in Bethpage

BETHPAGE, N.Y., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ELIJA (Empowering Long Island's Journey through Autism) Foundation will host its annual Pathway to Adulthood: Using Self-Direction – Transitioning for Independence in 2026 conference on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

This impactful, full-day conference will bring together families, professionals, and community partners to explore critical supports and services that help individuals with disabilities transition into meaningful, independent adult lives.

Attendees will hear from a diverse lineup of expert presenters specializing in self-direction, care management, guardianship, behavior analysis, housing, Social Security benefits, and advocacy. Through keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, participants will gain practical insights on employment, community integration, housing options, and person-centered planning. A special presentation will be led by Sarah Lansdale, AICP Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning and developers like Dave Gallo and Peter Florey, who have paved the way to inclusive housing initiatives.

The conference will also feature opportunities to connect with on-site vendors and service providers, offering guidance and resources to support the transition to adulthood.

This event is ideal for parents, guardians, self-advocates, educators, and professionals seeking to expand their knowledge, build connections, and develop strategies that promote independence and long-term success for individuals with autism. Continuing education credits will be available for Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs).

For more information or to register, please visit: https://www.elija.org/events/view/ELIJA-Foundations-Pathway-To-Adulthood-Using-Self-Direction-Transitioning-For-Independence-in-2026-2026-03-21/

WHERE: 999 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage, NY

WHEN: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All media are invited to attend, take photos and video, and conduct interviews with ELIJA Foundation staff, presenters, and attendees.

Contact :

Debora Thivierge

ELIJA Foundation

Mobile: (516) 216-2989

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ELIJA Foundation