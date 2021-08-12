Emmy®-nominated "David Byrne's American Utopia" Directed by Spike Lee to Debut in Movie Theaters on September 15th Nationwide as Part of Iconic Events Programming

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Events Releasing, Participant, River Road Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, and HBO Entertainment announced today the theatrical debut of the Emmy®-nominated feature David Byrne's American Utopia, coming to movie theaters nationwide for a special, one-night-only theatrical event on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. These unique theatrical events will also include an introduction by David Byrne, as well as a never-before-seen conversation with Byrne and director Spike Lee.

Directed by Oscar® and Emmy® award-winning director Spike Lee and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Todomundo, and RadicalMedia, the one-of-a-kind, dynamic special gives moviegoing audiences nationwide access to Byrne's electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its original 2019-2020 Broadway run and returns to Broadway beginning September 17, 2021 at the St. James Theatre. Joined by 11 musical artists from around the world, Academy®, Grammy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) performs songs from his 2018 album of the same name, songs from Talking Heads, and from his solo career.

The Emmy®-nominated HBO Special features band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III, all of whom will reunite with Byrne on Broadway this fall. The production was recently named recipient of a Special Tony Award. The original American Utopia album, as well as the Broadway cast recording, were released on Warner Music Group's Nonesuch Records.

"David Byrne's American Utopia is an ecstatic and unifying celebration of music and community," said Iconic CMO Steven Menkin. "Iconic Events Releasing is thrilled to bring American Utopia to movie theaters for the first time so that fans across the country can gather together to experience this must-see, must-hear musical theater event on the big screen."

"American Utopia was initially released during an unprecedented moment in history, inspiring audiences to not just rejoice in music and dance but also participate as citizens in our democracy," said David Linde, CEO of Participant. "Almost a year later and fresh off of a celebratory screening to close out the Cannes Film Festival, we're so excited that audiences can come together for the first time and relive the magic of Spike, David, and the band in movie theaters."

Tickets to see American Utopia are on sale now at local theater box offices and at (americanutopiaintheaters.com)

Tickets for American Utopia performances on Broadway, beginning September 17, 2021, are on sale now at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.

About Iconic Events

Iconic Events Releasing has been a fast-growing name in the event cinema sector. The company brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can gather together to watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, stand-up comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theater network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating, and enhanced guest experiences.

About Participant

Founded by Chairman Jeff Skoll and under the leadership of CEO David Linde, Participant (www.participant.com) combines the power of a good story well told with real world impact and awareness around today's most vital issues. Through its worldwide network of traditional and digital distribution, aligned with partnerships with key non-profit and NGO organizations, Participant speaks directly to the rise of today's "conscious consumer," representing the well over 2 billion consumers compelled to make meaningful content a priority focus.

As an industry content leader, Participant annually produces up to six narrative feature films, six documentary films, three episodic television series, and more than 20 hours of digital short form programming. Participant's more than 100 films have collectively earned 82 Academy Award® nominations and 21 wins, including Best Picture for Spotlight and Green Book; Best Documentary Feature for American Factory, CITIZENFOUR, The Cove and An Inconvenient Truth; and Best Foreign Language Film for Roma and A Fantastic Woman. Follow Participant on Twitter (@Participant) and on Facebook and Instagram.

