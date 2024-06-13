ENHULK, a Brand of AiDot, Offers the 58V 16" String Trimmer with Carbon Fiber Shaft, Combining Lightweight Comfort and Robust Performance

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENHULK, a brand of AiDot, unveils its 58V 16" String Trimmer — Carbon Fiber. The release coincides perfectly with the onset of summer and is just in time to meet the heightened demand for lawn maintenance equipment. Engineered for efficiency and ease of use, the ENHULK 58V 16" String Trimmer — Carbon Fiber streamlines yard maintenance, making itself an indispensable addition to every homeowner's summer toolkit.

"Traditional heavy-duty tools tend to prioritize power over user comfort, leading to fatigue during extended use. Our string trimmer seamlessly combines comfort and efficiency, offering a lightweight design without compromising on power," explained Luke Lin, Chief Executive Officer of AiDot. "At ENHULK, we're revolutionizing the industry by pairing leading-edge tech with human-centric design."

Pioneering Lightweight Performance

ENHULK engineered the 58V 16" String Trimmer — Carbon Fiber with an uncompromising vision of lightweight performance. Its durable carbon fiber shaft delivers exceptional strength while keeping the weight to just 9.8 lbs. with the battery installed. This lightweight yet robust design, coupled with the brushless motor, unlocks an incredible power-to-weight ratio and near-instant acceleration. Fast spin-up speeds and high-powered cutting combine to slice through overgrowth, all packed into an agile, well-balanced form factor that minimizes fatigue during use.

High-Speed Trimming with a 16" Cutting Width

Featuring an advanced brushless motor and a powerful 58V battery, the ENHULK 58V 16" String Trimmer — Carbon Fiber truly stands out with its expansive 16" cutting width. Be empowered to effortlessly tackle large areas with precision, efficiency, and in no time at all.

Redefining Comfort and Convenience

With its focus on comfort and convenience, this trimmer features the innovative EZ HMITM, offering three preset speed modes—Eco, High, and Turbo—alongside a variable speed trigger for simple and precise power adjustment. The toolless adjustable handle and quick-load bump feed head enhance usability, while the built-in arm support ensures fatigue-free operation during extended use. Plus, the foldable design facilitates easy storage and transport, bringing unparalleled convenience.

ENHULK 58V Max Pro Series Battery: Empowering Outdoor Equipment

The ENHULK 58V 16" String Trimmer — Carbon Fiber is powered by the high-output and large-capacity ENHULK 58V MAX PRO Series Battery, ensuring sustained power and high performance. The battery is compatible with all products in the ENHULK 58V MAX PRO Series, including the 930 Leaf Blower, 16" Chainsaw, and more. This provides users with extended operating periods and seamless transitions between tools, eliminating the hassle of managing multiple battery types.

Product Specifications:

Lightweight and Durable Carbon Fiber Shaft

58V 2.5Ah Battery with 45 Minutes of Runtime in ECO Mode

Brushless Motor

16-Inch Cutting Width

Three Preset Speed Modes; ECO / HIGH / TURBO

Variable Speed Trigger

Adjustable Handle

Foldable Shaft

Quick-Load Bump-Feed Trimmer Head

Built-In Arm Support

"The carbon fiber version did perform extremely well and I was very impressed with its power and battery life." said Zack Chongulia, editor of The Gadgeteer.

"Because the trimmer is lightweight and ergonomic, it's also the best option for homeowners with a big yard and small stature." said Michelle Selzer, editor of LawnStarter.

Price and Availability

Due to high demand this season, ENHULK is extending its appreciation to supporters with a special offer on Amazon. Packaged with a battery and charger, the ENHULK 58V 16" String Trimmer — Carbon Fiber was originally priced at $299.99, but is now available for $254.99 by using the code 'entrimmer'. Offer valid until July 1, 2024, at 23:59 PDT.

A budget-friendly alternative is the ENHULK 58V 16" String Trimmer — Aluminum, bringing the same power and control, just without the lightness that's only possible with carbon fiber. Originally priced at $249.99, it can now be purchased on Amazon for just $212.49 by using the code 'entrimmer'.

About ENHULK

ENHULK, a brand of AiDot, is a leading innovator in outdoor power tools, offering powerful heavy-duty tools, including leaf blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, and more. ENHULK provides comprehensive solutions that boost productivity, maximize compatibility, and ultimately result in substantial savings.

For more information about ENHULK please visit: https://enhulktools.com/

SOURCE Works with AiDot