EpochTV Announces Release of "FLATLINE: AMERICA'S HOSPITAL CRISIS"

News provided by

EpochTV

09 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

America is in a Health Care Crisis That is Hurting Millions of Americans Across the Country

More Than 200 Hospitals Nationwide Closed in Less Than 20 Years and More Than 600 Hospitals Are at Risk of Closing in the Next Few Years

Documentary Reveals the Devastating Situation of the Hospital Closures, Examining the Root Causes and the Impact on Local Communities—a National Emergency of Health Care Ignored by the Government and Media

Premieres Nov. 10 on EpochTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpochTV announces the release of "FLATLINE: AMERICA'S HOSPITAL CRISIS," premiering on EpochTV on Nov. 10. This Epoch Original Documentary reveals the devastating situation of the hospital closures across the country, examining the root causes and the major players of this health care epidemic and its impact on local communities.

Watch the full trailer of the documentary at FlatlineFilm.com.

Flatline
Steve Gruber
Directed by award-winning investigative journalist, TV broadcaster, and radio host Steve Gruber, the film focuses on the people and the personal stories of what it's like for local communities to lose hospitals. Through the real-life stories of local residents, former hospital executives, former hospital workers, police officers, a retired judge, and interviews with health care experts and a hospital association executive, "Flatline" tells the story of "America's Hospital Crisis" up-close and personal.

"These are the real stories of people that are living through the loss of that foundation of healthcare and community where they live," says director, producer, and host Steve Gruber. "It's a loud and clear warning that we are facing a true emergency when it comes to healthcare in the United States."

When hospitals close, people do not just lose the ability to access critical health care, the ripple effects reach far and wide, with many people losing jobs and local communities left in disarray. Life expectancy goes down while unemployment, crime, poverty, and death rates soar.

Footage consists of interviews in 3 locations Kennett, Missouri; Massillon, Ohio; and Ducktown, Tennessee. Interviewees include Brock Slabach (CFO, National Rural Hospital Association), Paul Seegert (managing partner, PCS Advisors), Elizabeth Pruitt (former COO, Massillon Community Hospital), Eddie Elum (retired judge), Doug Collins (Ducktown Tennessee mayor), and many others.

For more information or to watch, visit FlatlineFilm.com.

About EpochTV
EpochTV is a streaming platform, featuring exclusive programming, which includes news programs, talk shows, award-winning documentaries, lifestyle shows, and entertainment movies. Free from governmental, political, and corporate influence, EpochTV delivers accurate information and nonpartisan, truthful reporting to its readers.

About Director
Steve Gruber is an award-winning journalist, two-time Emmy Award finalist, TV broadcaster, and radio host with over 30 years of experience and notable interviews with guests such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former President Donald Trump. Steve is the daily host of Michigan's #1 syndicated radio program, The Steve Gruber Show, and America's Voice Live. Steve purchased the MTN network in 2015 and expanded it to include Michigan News Source last year.

CONTACT: Marisa Hewkin / [email protected] / 212-378-6798

SOURCE EpochTV

