ERICA FORD, THE PEACE DOCTOR, ANNOUNCES PRE-ORDERS FOR HER FIRST SELF-PUBLISHED BOOK, "THE PEACE DOCTOR'S PLAYBOOK" -- A TRANSFORMATIVE JOURNAL TO EMPOWER AND INSPIRE

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned peacebuilder and community leader Erica Ford, CEO and Founder of LIFE Camp Inc., celebrates 37 years of dedication to peace advocacy with the launch of her self-published interactive journal, "The Peace Doctor's Playbook: 365 Days to a Stronger, More Powerful You."

Erica Ford Peace Dr.

Available for pre-order on www.ericaford.org , online purchase exclusively at www.amazon.com December 12, 2024, and the journal will officially be in selected stores on January 15, 2025. This transformative journal serves as a trusted companion for individuals seeking resilience, purpose, and healing in their daily lives. Early bird discounts are available for those who pre-order.

A Journal Rooted in Experience and Commitment

December 12 marks a pivotal moment in Erica Ford's life—37 years ago, she committed herself to creating a world of peace and justice. Since then, Erica has transformed lives, pioneering innovative approaches to violence prevention and community empowerment.

Now, Erica brings her years of wisdom and experience to "The Peace Doctor's Playbook," a 365-day interactive journal designed to inspire growth, foster mindfulness, and guide readers on their personal journeys to peace and power.

"This journal is my way of sharing the strategies and insights that have guided me through decades of work in peacebuilding and personal transformation," says Erica Ford. "It's a tool for anyone ready to activate their inner strength and take charge of their life."

About The Peace Doctor's Playbook

In a world where uncertainty and stress are constant, "The Peace Doctor's Playbook" provides a daily structure to help individuals stay grounded, focused, and inspired.

Daily Reflections: Thought-provoking quotes and affirmations to set the tone for each day.





Interactive Prompts: Practical exercises to cultivate mindfulness, resilience, and growth.





Actionable Tools: Step-by-step guidance to help overcome challenges and build inner strength.





A Source of Daily Support: A yearlong companion to inspire healing, clarity, and empowerment.

Why December 12 Matters

December 12 is more than just a launch date—it is a day that marks the 37th anniversary of Erica Ford's unwavering commitment to peace and justice. On this date, she made the life-changing decision to join the December 12th Movement, dedicating herself to her community and beginning a lifelong journey of activism and empowerment.

"December 12 holds profound meaning for me, as it represents the moment I chose to commit my life to saving the lives of young people," Erica shares. "Launching The Peace Doctor's Playbook on this date honors that decision and encourages others to embrace their power to transform their lives."

Pre-Order and Purchase Information

Pre-Order and Online Purchase Starts: December 12, 2024





Official Instore Release Date: January 15, 2025





Where to Pre-Order: www.ericaford.org





Where to Purchase Online December 12, 2024 : www.amazon.com





: Special Offers: Early bird discounts and exclusive bonuses for pre-order customers!

About Erica Ford

Erica Ford is one of the nation's most celebrated peacebuilders, with over three decades of experience transforming communities and saving lives. As the Founder and CEO of LIFE Camp, Inc., she has empowered countless individuals through her innovative approach to violence prevention and personal empowerment.

With "The Peace Doctor's Playbook," Erica steps into the publishing world, offering a practical, hands-on tool to guide individuals on their journey to resilience, healing, and personal growth.

Media Contact

For interviews, review copies, or bookings, please contact:

Tenisha Ramos

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

646-764-0222

Follow Erica Ford Online:

SOURCE LIFE Camp, Inc