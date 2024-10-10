Evoke Advisors Ranked #1 on "America's Top RIA Firms"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke Advisors, an independent wealth advisory and investment management firm with approximately $25.3 billion† in assets under management, was named #1 on Forbes' "America's Top RIA Firms"* list for the third consecutive year (Evoke was also ranked #1 on Forbes' "America's Top RIA firms" list in 2022** and 2023***). "It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Forbes as America's #1 RIA again," said David Hou, Evoke's Managing Partner. "Our team understands that serving our clients' best interests is a top priority. We are thrilled to be included on this year's list with so many esteemed RIAs."

Evoke is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and investors. The firm creates comprehensive, sophisticated solutions for families, entrepreneurs, and institutions seeking to protect and grow their wealth. In addition to investment advisory services, Evoke provides comprehensive family office services, financial planning, and tax strategy and preparation with its staff of more than 90 professionals.

*Source: The Forbes "America's Top RIA Firms" list published by Forbes/SHOOK® Research, LLC ("SHOOK®"). Ranking published on October 8, 2024, and based on data as of March 31, 2024, as provided by SHOOK®. Evoke neither received from nor provided compensation to Forbes/SHOOK® with respect to this ranking.

**Source: The Forbes "America's Top RIA Firms" list published by Forbes/SHOOK® Research, LLC ("SHOOK®"). Ranking published on October 25, 2022, and based on data as of December 31, 2021, as provided by SHOOK®. Evoke neither received from nor provided compensation to Forbes/SHOOK® with respect to this ranking.

***Source: The Forbes "America's Top RIA Firms" list published by Forbes/SHOOK® Research, LLC ("SHOOK®"). Ranking published on October 10, 2023, and based on data as of March 31, 2023, as provided by SHOOK®. Evoke neither received from nor provided compensation to Forbes/SHOOK® with respect to this ranking.

For the 2022, 2023 and 2024 Forbes "America's Top RIA Firms" rankings, Forbes accepts advisors who meet pre-determined minimum thresholds and acceptable compliance records. America's Top RIA Firms ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients.

These rankings should not be interpreted as an endorsement and no ranking or award implies any level of skill or training. Rankings and recognition from Forbes are no guarantee of the advisor's, or Evoke's, future investment success. Evoke is not affiliated with Forbes/SHOOK®. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

†Evoke Advisors AUM data is as of 9/30/24

The press release is for general informational purposes, and nothing herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security, other financial instrument, service or product offered or managed by Evoke.

