Evolv AI Named One of "America's Best Startup Employers 2023" by Forbes and Statista

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolv AI, the maker of the world's leading intelligent digital experience optimization and personalization platform, has been named one of Forbes and Statista's "America's Best Startup Employers 2023." Only 500 U.S.-based companies with at least 50 employees were included in the final list, as determined by Statista. This award recognizes Evolv's exceptional leadership skills and ongoing commitment to providing a positive and fulfilling work environment for its employees.

The evaluation was based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Winning this award demonstrates Evolv AI's continued dedication to the development and growth of its employees, as well as its outstanding leadership in the industry.

"Employee satisfaction has been a cornerstone of Evolv AI's success," said Michael Scharff, CEO and co-founder at Evolv AI. "We are proud to offer our employees a range of benefits, including a flexible work environment, professional development opportunities, and a supportive work culture that fosters collaboration and innovation, as well as a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. This award is a testament to our dedication to providing a positive and fulfilling work environment for our team, including creating an environment that supports authenticity, building trust through various programs, transparent communication, continuous evolution across teams, and listening to feedback from those with diverse experiences."

In addition to recognizing the company's commitment to employee satisfaction, the award serves as a symbol to potential employees that Evolv AI is one of the industry's top performers. As a leader in digital optimization and AI-powered solutions, the company offers employees opportunities for professional growth, collaboration, and innovation.

Evolv AI is unique in its testing capabilities: Contrary to traditional A/B testing platforms, Evolv AI runs continuous data-driven experiments and hypotheses with real-time traffic, enabling digital teams to create better-performing experiences. AI-led optimization is drastically increasing due to the growing popularity of AI tools with digital marketers — Evolv AI customers see six- to nine-figure revenue growth annually. Brands like Verizon, Curiosity Stream, and National Debt Relief have partnered with Evolv AI to support their AI initiatives.

Scharff adds: "We're thrilled to receive this award. Evolv AI is dedicated to bringing innovation and creativity to not only the clients we serve but also our team."

Evolv Al powers intelligent experiences that enable organizations to learn from every session to improve conversions continuously. Digital leaders rely on Evolv AI to define their experimentation strategy, generate a constant source of new ideas to be explored, and leverage its proprietary AI to progressively improve digital optimization and find the best customer journey.

Utilizing a proprietary machine learning engine and clients' visitor data, Evolv AI delivers on digital growth goals for companies such as Safelight, A&E, Curiosity Stream, DirectTV, and Verizon. Learn more at evolv.ai.

