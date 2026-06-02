FEE Asks America: "What's Behind the Affordability Crisis?" -- With a $1 Million Prize Quiz

A new national contest from the Foundation for Economic Education invites Americans to take a 10-question quiz. The questions enable respondents to understand the economic forces causing America's affordability problems. Taking the quiz will help one lucky winner solve their own budget problems by winning a million dollars.

Everyone who takes the quiz is entered into a sweepstakes. Twelve entrants will be randomly selected to compete in the "Affordability Showdown" finale in Atlanta. It will be hosted by comedian and political satirist Andrew Heaton.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) launched a national campaign asking Americans a question they're already asking themselves: "What's Behind the Affordability Crisis?"

Beginning today, Americans can take a three-minute online quiz at milliondollarquestion.org for a chance to be randomly selected as one of 12 contestants. The selected 12 will travel to Atlanta to compete in the Affordability Showdown, a taped game show finale. One winner will walk away with $1,000,000.

The online quiz features 10 questions on the real forces shaping everyday costs: housing, wages, healthcare, groceries, childcare, and government spending. The sweepstakes will run for 90 days, closing August 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

"Affordability problems are often bottleneck problems," said Diogo Costa, FEE's President. "If we do not build enough homes, train enough doctors, produce enough energy, or make it easier for businesses to serve people, the result shows up as higher prices and tighter family budgets. The Million Dollar Question asks Americans to look at the bottlenecks behind the bills."

For FEE, the contest is a bridge to teach Americans about the real economics behind rising costs of living. Founded in 1946, FEE has been helping Americans understand the real economics behind what they're living through. In 2026, that is What's behind the affordability crisis?

The Affordability Showdown will be hosted by Andrew Heaton, a comedian and political satirist known for making economics genuinely funny and clear.

"Affordability isn't abstract," said Andrew Heaton. "It's rent, groceries, childcare—stuff people deal with every day. This quiz turns that daily pressure into a national conversation and, for 12 people, into a shot at the Affordability Showdown finale in Atlanta with a million-dollar prize."

No purchase necessary. Full eligibility requirements, entry details, and official rules are available at MillionDollarQuestion.org.

How It Works

Take a three-minute , 10-question quiz at MillionDollarQuestion.org

, 10-question quiz at The quiz runs for 90 days beginning June 1, 2026, and ending August 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

beginning 12 contestants will be randomly selected from eligible entries

from eligible entries Finalists will travel to Atlanta to compete in the taped finale, Affordability Showdown

to compete in the taped finale, One winner will receive $1,000,000

About the Campaign

"What's Behind the Affordability Crisis?" is a national economic literacy campaign from the Foundation for Economic Education asking Americans: What's Behind the Affordability Crisis? Participants take a short quiz for a chance to be randomly selected as one of 12 contestants competing in the taped finale, Affordability Showdown, where one winner will receive $1,000,000. Details and official rules: MillionDollarQuestion.org.

About FEE

The Foundation for Economic Education (FEE)is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to inspiring, educating, and connecting future leaders with the economic, ethical, and legal principles of a free society. Founded in 1946, it's now celebrating its 80th anniversary. FEE helps people better understand economics, entrepreneurship, and the ideas behind human flourishing through digital media, educational resources, and public programs. Follow @feeonline for more and visit FEE.org

SOURCE Foundation for Economic Education (FEE)