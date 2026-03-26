FEV Consulting recognized by Forbes and Statista as one of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" 2026

AACHEN, Germany and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FEV Consulting, a global leader in management consulting and strategic advisory services, has been named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" 2026, compiled in collaboration with Statista. Previously honored in 2022 and 2023 on Forbes' global ranking, FEV Consulting now receives this honor specifically for its outstanding impact in the U.S. market. The recognition highlights the company's continued commitment to delivering high-impact consulting services and helping clients solve complex strategic challenges in technology-driven industries.

Previously honored in 2022 and 2023 on Forbes’ global ranking, FEV Consulting now receives this honor specifically for its outstanding impact in the U.S. market. Source: Forbes / FEV

"We are immensely proud to be recognized once again by Forbes and Statista. This recognition reflects the strength of our team, the trust of our clients, and the relevance of our consulting approach", said Alexander Nase, Global Managing Director of FEV Consulting. "In today's environment, clients need more than high-level strategy—they need partners who can combine strategic insight with deep technological expertise and executional rigor."

The current evolving market landscape plays directly to FEV Consulting's core strengths. As companies navigate complex transformations across mobility, energy, digitalization, and industrial technology, demand is increasing for specialized consulting partners capable of seamlessly integrating business strategy with deep technological expertise. Positioned at this critical intersection, the firm combines top-tier management consulting capabilities with the engineering and technology know-how of the entire FEV Group, empowering clients to achieve sustainable, end-to-end transformation.

Sree Palle, Managing Director of the firm's U.S. practice, FEV Consulting, Inc., emphasized the importance of the recognition in a key growth market: "This distinction is particularly meaningful in the U.S. market, where clients are seeking advisors who understand both the strategic and technological dimensions of transformation. Our unique competencies lie in helping clients bridge strategy and execution – bringing together business insight, technical depth, and implementation pragmatism. That combination is highly relevant in sectors where innovation, industrialization, and speed to market are critical."

FEV Consulting supports clients along the entire value chain—from growth and innovation strategy to concept development, industrialization, and cost optimization. Its inclusion in this year's Forbes and Statista ranking further strengthens the firm's position as a trusted advisor for companies addressing complex transformation challenges.

The "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" list is compiled based on extensive surveys of consulting clients and industry experts, evaluating companies on criteria such as expertise, client satisfaction, and overall performance. For more information about FEV Consulting and our services, please visit www.fev-consulting.com.

About FEV Consulting

FEV Consulting, founded in 2011, is the management consulting arm of FEV Group and acts as a bridge between strategy and technology. The company combines many years of experience in top management consulting with deep product understanding and technical know-how. As part of the mobility and energy ecosystem, it integrates different industry-specific capabilities.

This enables FEV Consulting to create sustainable product and strategy solutions for some of the most pressing and complex issues facing today's enterprises. Core services range from development of business, growth and innovation strategies to technology concept studies, production planning and cost optimization of products and processes.

FEV Consulting currently has approximately 150 employees serving a global client base out of offices in nine different countries – Germany, Spain, France, USA, China, Japan, India, UAE, and KSA.

About FEV

FEV has always pushed the limits.

FEV is a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry and internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and industries. Professor Franz Pischinger laid the foundations by combining his background in academia and engineering with a great vision for continual progress. The company has supplied solutions and strategy consulting to the world's largest automotive OEMs and has supported customers through the entire transportation and mobility ecosystem.

As the world continues to evolve, so does FEV.

That's why FEV is unleashing its technological and strategic expertise into other areas, applying its forward thinking to the aerospace and energy sectors. Thanks to its software and system expertise, the company also leads the way making intelligent solutions available to everyone. FEV brings together the brightest minds from different backgrounds and specialties to find new solutions for both current and future challenges.

But FEV won't stop there.

Looking ahead, FEV continues to push the limits of innovation. With its highly qualified 5,600 employees at more than 45 locations globally, FEV imagines solutions that don't just meet today's needs but tomorrow's. Ultimately, FEV keeps evolving – to a better, cleaner future built on sustainable mobility, energy and software that drives everything. For the company's partners, its people and the world. #FeelEVolution

SOURCE FEV North America