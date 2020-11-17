FilmRise Releases Full-length Musical Feature For Kids "Lilly's Light: The Movie"

FilmRise is teaming up with Gathr at Home for a nationwide virtual theatrical release of "Lilly's Light: The Movie" kicking off with a live safe at home screening premiere event to coincide with UN International Children's Day celebrations and National Adoption Month. A musical adventure the whole family can enjoy, the virtual premiere includes a live simultaneous screening of the film followed by a live interactive Lilly's Lighthouse Post Movie Party to includes:

Meeting the cast including Lilly ( Sherry Hursey ), Peaches ( Mindy Sterling ), Professor Crabbe ( George Paul Martin ) , Will Patchitt ( Jean Luc Martin ) and Jacara ( Jordyn Curet );

), ), , ) and ); Special Musical performance by Kenny Loggins and Rick Cowling (Kenny Patchitt);

and Juggling Lesson for kids with San Diego Circus Center's Jean-Luc Martin , ( Will Patchitt );

, ( ); Special appearance by Oink the Pig;

Talk and Q&A with Kids TV Expert Dr. Gordon L. Berry .

. Parents can click here for ticket information.

The film's live and subsequent virtual theatrical screenings will also serve to raise awareness and funding for Lilly's Fostering Hearts, a 501 (c)(3) charity that raises awareness as to the needs of displaced, fostered, and adoptable youth as well as Foster Care Counts and The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

"Lilly's Light: The Movie" is based on the original TV program "Lilly's Light," that premiered on PBS stations in 2010 and won a KIDS FIRST! Best Award by The Coalition For Quality Children's Media.

"Lilly's Light: The Movie" Synopsis

Lilly is a loving foster mom and the keeper of an enchanted lighthouse. With her spirited crew of kids, their exotic talking pets and zany friends, Lilly uses joy, love, laughter and song as her tools, and shows everyone that "Life is Full of Possibilities!"

The adventure begins when two curious members of Lilly's crew discover the Big Book of Little Adventures in the lighthouse basement. Messenger-pelican, Pel Mel, brings news that newly orphaned Daniel and his pot-bellied pig, Oink, need a home. As sisters Peaches, (Mindy Sterling) and Dee, (Philece Sampler) snicker-bicker, Professor Crabbe, perfects the Illiator. Will and Al Patchitt prepare for guests, while Lilly, the kids and Uncle Fitz take Daniel on a musical journey where they meet Sir Oinks A Lot, the Wizard of Hog (Fred Willard). He discovers the secret of the lighthouse and how to turn the imaginary into magical adventure. As the adventure ends, our story returns us to present day in the lighthouse basement, several years later. We are reunited with slightly older yet familiar faces, introduced to a few new crewmembers, including cousin Kenny Patchitt (Rick Cowling), and the next chapter begins with a new spark of light.

