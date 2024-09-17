TV personality and podcast host Gabby Windey and Chester Cheetah® are giving away limited-edition "Burner Phones" and "Hall Passes" to help heat seekers hook up with Flamin' Hot® "sidechips"

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As college students begin a new semester and cuffing season looms, Flamin' Hot® is asking fans to keep their options open – snacking options, that is – and "Cheat on Flamin' Hot® Cheetos®" with every Flamin' Hot snack they see on campus. Chester Cheetah® himself is offering lucky spice lovers a "Hall Pass" to give one (or more) of the 25 different snacks from the Flamin' Hot portfolio a chance.

Flamin’ Hot® Teams Up with Gabby Windey to Help Fans “Cheat on Flamin’ Hot® Cheetos®”

Starting today until November 30, fans can join Gabby Windey, TV Personality & Podcast Host, via Instagram or FlaminHotUniversity.com to find opportunities to win a "Flamin' Hot Burner Phone" – a flip phone with a one-of-a-kind Flamin' Hot design, a free year of cell service, and one special someone on speed dial, Chester Cheetah. When called from the "Burner Phone," Chester will make good on his "Hall Pass" offer by delivering a spicy selection of Flamin' Hot sidechips to winners' doors. The delivery also comes with a promise that Cheetos Flamin' Hot will always be there if you and your new sidechip ever want to snack.

"I love Cheetos Flamin' Hot, but take it from me - you can't reach your spiciest potential without trying different flavors and exploring your options," says Gabby Windey. "There is no reason to settle for just one flame when Chester is cool with you having hotties like Fritos® Flamin' Hot® and Funyuns® Flamin' Hot® in your rotation."

Those who are unsure which tempting hot snack they want to try first can find their perfect match by taking the Sidechip Quiz on FlaminHotUniversity.com. If you'd like to add even more sidechips into your rotation, Flamin' Hot has created dating profiles for its spicy line-up so that fans can swipe right on tempting new snacks.

"While we love how many of our fans are in a committed relationship with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the Flamin' Hot portfolio is overflowing with spicy snacks," said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "By offering numerous fiery options, Flamin' Hot hopes to inspire its fans to be bold and explore every way possible to turn up the heat."

Asking heat seekers to keep their options open and "Cheat on Cheetos" is the newest way Flamin' Hot University is looking to help fans reach their spiciest potential. The brand introduced Flamin' Hot University in 2023 with an online curriculum to help fans embrace their unique heat and a fiery hot merch line that fueled scholarships aimed at reducing the burden of student loans.

Visit FlaminHotUniversity.com to take the quiz, view full sweepstakes rules and to learn more about the Flamin' Hot portfolio, you can go online or find Flamin' Hot on TikTok and Instagram. For those who want to "Cheat on Flamin' Hot Cheetos," the Flamin' Hot portfolio is available for purchase in retailers nationwide and on Snacks.com.

The Flamin' Hot portfolio features a roster of hotties from Frito-Lay fan favorite brands including: Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® (12 varieties), Doritos® Flamin' Hot® (5 varieties), Ruffles® Flamin' Hot® (3 varieties), Lay's® Flamin' Hot® (2 varieties), Munchies® Flamin' Hot®, Smartfood® Flamin' Hot®, Funyuns® Flamin' Hot®, & Fritos® Flamin' Hot®.

