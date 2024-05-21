For Sixth Straight Year, Griffin Hospital Recognized as "World's Best"

DERBY, Conn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Hospital in Derby was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Hospitals for the sixth consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to providing standard-setting, high-quality, patient-centered care, and to improving the health and well-being of those that it serves.

The World's Best Hospitals recognition is based on responses to an online survey sent to more than 85,000 medical experts in 30 countries, as well as recommendations from medical experts, hospital performance data and patient satisfaction scores. Griffin was one of just five Connecticut hospitals to receive the 2024 World's Best recognition.

"Being named a World's Best Hospital for the sixth consecutive year is a tribute to the dedication of Griffin's extraordinary caregivers in delivering on our promise to exceed patient expectations for service, quality, and safety," said Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel. "Griffin is an enduring World's Best Hospital because of our commitment to the Planetree person-centered care philosophy and the awe-inspiring ways our caregivers value and respect our patients, visitors and community as a whole with an extraordinary level of skill, professionalism, enthusiasm and kindness."

Griffin has a history of distinguishing itself among healthcare organizations by relying on its core philosophy of kindness, caring and respect as defined by the internationally recognized Planetree patient-centered model. Griffin's commitment to this care philosophy enables it to care for patients' medical needs, while continuing to meet their wide-ranging human needs for understanding, compassion, human interaction, and emotional support and companionship.

About Griffin Health

Griffin Health is a not-for-profit health care system that includes the award-winning Griffin Hospital, an independent community teaching hospital located in Derby, Connecticut and its integrated medical practice Griffin Faculty Physicians. Griffin Health is leading the person-centered care movement in the U.S. worldwide with its subsidiary Planetree International that operates in 29 countries across the globe transforming health care organizations with a proven framework for performance improvement through consumer engagement and empowerment, family presence and involvement, enhanced communication and information sharing, healing healthcare facility design, and caregiver support. Griffin has garnered national recognition for its proactive and holistic approach to healthcare, tailored to the needs of individuals and their families. Griffin has also been recognized as Connecticut's Most Socially Responsible Hospital by the Lown Institute in 2022 and 2023 for its focus on equity, diversity, and community health improvement.

