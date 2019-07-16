For the Third Time, Ragan and PR Daily's ACE Awards Names Landis Communications Inc. "America's Best Small Agency"

The Ragan and PR Daily's ACE Awards recognize agencies for their individual contributions in marketing and innovation across the globe each year. The organization selected LCI in part for its work to support the centennial anniversary of Save the Redwoods League, and to build strategic brand awareness for On Lok, Inc., a San Francisco-based nonprofit senior healthcare organization.

In addition, Landis has joined the San Francisco Business Times Leadership Trust, an exclusive, invite-only professional network for business leaders in the Bay Area. As part of the Trust, Landis will provide content for the San Francisco Business Times. He also will offer expertise on communications and public relations strategy to local peers and fellow business leaders, readers of the San Francisco Business Times and affiliated Business Journals networks.

For nearly 30 years, LCI has successfully represented local and national brands, including: Sutter Health; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; Save the Redwoods League; California Bank & Trust; Graton Economic Development Authority; Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP); Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford; Match.com; Old Navy; On Lok Senior Healthcare; San Francisco Symphony; Peninsula Open Space Trust; Walmart; University of California, San Francisco; Whole Foods Market and many more. LCI is also the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member agency of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with more than 50 affiliates worldwide.

